NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global market value of SEO services is expected to grow from $37.84 billion in 2020 to $83.74 billion by 2025. This means that the compound annual growth rate will increase from 8.1% to 19.6% by 2025. There will be no shortage of services for business who want to improve the way they approach SEO to increase their visibility.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, leveraged its 11,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the best tips to attract users organically.
1) IMPROVE PAGE SPEED TO INFLUENCE GOOGLE RANKING
Shubhra Bhargava, VP of design at Excal Design, advised businesses to monitor their website speed, for better Google rankings.
"Make sure you pay attention to your page speed, which is a known ranking signal for SEO," said Bhargava. "Page speed is not only important to users, but it's also important to Google. The speed of your website affects Google's ability to crawl it. A few seconds can make a difference."
2) PERFORM MONTHLY ANALYSIS TO STAY AHEAD OF THE COMPETITION
According to Valeriya Lihach, CMO at SolveIt, in-depth analysis of trends keep businesses ahead of the curve.
"Conduct an in-depth analysis of trends and customer demand every month," said Lihach. "Based on your findings, try [to] not only satisfy the audience's curiosity but also be ahead of these trends. While your competitors are only trying to keep up with trends, you will already have your texts rich in relevant keywords."
3) DON'T FORGET OFF-PAGE SEO TECHNIQUES
Chris Simental, technology strategist at Ripe Media, said that off-page SEO techniques are more profitable in the long term compared to paid promotions.
"We believe an [effective] SEO strategy must include strong off-page SEO techniques, and patience," said Simental. "SEO is a marathon, not a sprint. Paid promotions can yield fast results, but proper SEO delivers traffic organically, and for less money. Off-page SEO can take longer, but often yields a higher ROI."
4) KEEP THE CONTENT RELEVANT
According to Nicholas Nenno, SEO expert and co-founder of Alphalytics, optimizing content correctly provides prolonged visibility.
"To stay on top of the SERP rankings, you should be able to create and optimize content efficiently," said Nenno. "It's not just about writing new copy but also rewriting old articles that are outdated as Google updates their ranking metrics - this will give your website more visibility than any other tactic."
5) PROPER HEADER TAGS HELPS RANK FOR KEYWORDS
Per Jonathan Ochart, founder and CEO of The Postcard Agency, having proper headers and an organized content structure help improve organic performance.
"We can talk about keywords all day, but most brands forget this critical SEO tactic: using proper header tags for website content," said Ochart. "Using a smart hierarchical structure with header tags tells search engines that your content is well-organized, helping your site rank for competitive keywords."
To help businesses find expert SEO companies for increased organic traffic, DesignRush released the November list of the top SEO companies:
1. Excal Design - excal.design
2. SolveIt - solveit.dev
3. Power Marketing - power-marketing.com
4. Hudson Valley Public Relations - hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com
5. Ripe Media - ripemedia.com
6. Faceless Digital - facelessdigital.com
7. GCC Consulting - gccconsultinggroup.com
8. McIvor Marketing - mcivormarketing.com
9. Deal Design - dealdesign.com
10. Alphalytics - alphalytics.tech
11. Full SEO Online - fullseoonline.com
12. Rank Trends - ranktrends.com
13. Digneeti Web Solutions - digneetiweb.com
14. Webegin - webegin.us
15. Hot Dog Marketing - hotdogmarketing.net
16. Margaux Agency - margauxagency.com
17. Needham Solutions - needhamsolutions.com
18. The Postcard Agency - thepostcardagency.com
19. Blossom Marketing - blossomdigital.com
20. Well Mind Marketing - wellmindmarketing.com
