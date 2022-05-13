NYC area cyber security expert, Carl Mazzanti, discusses the current climate for cyber insurance and steps to increase the odds of qualifying for coverage—in a new article from eMazzanti Technologies and NJBIZ
HOBOKEN, N.J., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NYC area cyber security expert, Carl Mazzanti, President, eMazzanti Technologies, discusses cyber insurance policies, in a new article on the NJBIZ website. The informative article first relates how insurers are being more careful about writing new policies or renewing existing ones.
Mazzanti then explains steps business leaders should take to increase the odds of qualifying for coverage, including having a significant first line of defense like multi-factor authentication. He also recommends a detailed review of business risks and having an incident response plan in place.
"Cyberattacks against all kinds of companies are on the rise," stated Mazzanti. "In addition to stepping up cyber defenses, companies are increasingly looking into cyber insurance that may cover the blow of ransomware and other attacks."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "What business owners and executives need to know about cyber insurance."
Beyond liability protection
"Depending on how it is written, a cyber-insurance policy may offer more than just liability protection — so it is important to carefully review the new or existing policies. It may cover legal costs as well as costs for forensic analysis, data restoration, and communications related to the breach."
"At a minimum, insurers often want clients to document the presence of a significant first line of defense like multi-factor authentication (MFA). Instead of relying on a single password, an MFA-protected email or other systems will require at least two verification methods to establish identity."
Layered approach
"An insurer will also want to know whether a business has plans in place in the event of a breach. Are you backing up files consistently and then isolating the backups so they will not be corrupted or infected by a cyber-breach? And do you have written guidelines for these and other procedures?"
"How about training? Like DEI and other issues, businesses should have formal training sessions two or three times a year for employees — and it should follow with testing. Your managed service provider may provide this kind of customized training and follow it up with email and other testing methods."
Coordinated Defense
No one plans to be targeted by a cybercriminal, but the sad truth is that it's not a matter of whether a company will suffer a breach but rather when it will be. The cyber security experts at eMazzanti Technologies help companies plan carefully and put a coordinated defense system in place—with good cyber insurance coverage as a backup—to be prepared to mitigate potential damages.
