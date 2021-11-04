TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2019, the WHO identified vaccine hesitancy as one of the top ten global health threats. At the end of 2020, between 37 and 44 percent of Americans stated that they would not accept a COVID-19 vaccine, whatever the cost. The exceptionally fast pace of development, the seemingly new mRNA technology of some of the vaccines, the accelerated approval process and the mistrustful attitude of the population have created a unique regulatory setting where pharmacovigilance and safety have become cornerstone. Of note, the rates of (re-) infection post-vaccine do not appear in any of the risk management plans (RMP) of vaccine makers.
ICON can provide differentiated service in ensuring vaccine safety through:
- Provision of safety monitoring after approval, including:
- Post-marketed signal detection utilizing MAH specific data and data from public databases, literature
- Tracking of signals and Risk Minimization Measures
- Facilitate drafting and submission of aggregate safety reports
- Post-authorization safety studies conducted by the vaccines' manufacturers, as well as other longitudinal observational studies
- Results of an in-house study on rates of COVID (re-)infections post-vaccine amongst patients with a critical disease
Using modern technologies and methods is paramount in fulfilling the complete lifecycle of these vaccines and building confidence in our healthcare systems.
Join experts from ICON Plc, Florent Richy, Director, Pharmacovigilance & Patient Safety; Bettina Rillmann, Director, Operations, Real World Solutions; and Robina Azam, Director, Patient Safety, Pharmacovigilance & Patient Safety, in a live webinar on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 10am EST (3pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit What is the Link Between Pharmacovigilance and Building Confidence Around COVID-19 Vaccines?
