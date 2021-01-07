SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix, the leader in Digital Adoption Solutions ("DAS"), today announced notable company achievements and growth in 2020, underscoring the value of the Digital Adoption Solutions (DAS) category. Notable milestones include an uptick in customer usage of its Digital Adoption Platform, securing Series C funding, new partnerships and enterprise customers, the launch of Whatfix for ISVs, recognition from top analyst firms, and several industry awards.
This year has brought with it unexpected and unprecedented circumstances that have forced enterprises to adapt quickly to rapidly shifting conditions, including, in many cases, using digital tools for processes that used to happen in person, as more employees than ever work from home. Whatfix's Digital Adoption Platform disrupts the way application support and training is delivered to end-users of enterprise applications by providing contextual and real-time guidance. The platform delivers continuous on-demand training and proactive support by providing an overlay on top of web-based applications. Enterprise leaders are assured returns on their technology investments when employees know exactly how to leverage software applications in their day-to-day work.
"2020 was the year companies across industries realized the value and the importance of employee adoption of their technology stack as many turned to Digital Adoption Solutions to facilitate massive transitions to new modes of working and a more widely dispersed workforce," said Khadim Batti, CEO and co-founder of Whatfix, Inc. "As a result of our investments in technology and expansion into new markets, we're happy to provide our customers with the tools they need to navigate their digital transformation journey at a time when it's most crucial. We look forward to continuing our leadership and innovation in the Digital Adoption space, as well as further growth, in 2021."
2020 Highlights Include:
- Increased customer usage of in-app engagement and communication by 150%.
- 2X increase in revenue bolstered through the addition of 130+ enterprise customers including Center State Bank, Vivial, AkzoNobel, Ciena, Aurecon, and more, adding additional support for desktop and mobile applications, in addition to browser applications.
- Closed a $32 million Series C funding round led by Sequoia Capital India, Eight Roads Ventures, F-Prime Capital, and Cisco Investments.
- Launched Whatfix for ISVs, a new offering that enables Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to integrate Whatfix's Digital Adoption Platform, assuring successful product on boarding, enhancing training effectiveness, and reducing the overall support cost of an ISV's product suite.
- Formalized strategic go-to-market and delivery partnerships with the Digital Transformation and Change Management Practices of Global System Integrators (SI) including TCS, Infosys, and Wipro.
- Built partnerships with leading SIs and Learning & Development consultancies in EMEA and APAC to accelerate Whatfix's global expansion.
- Launched the first ever Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) Playbook by Everest Group.
- Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Digital Adoption Platforms PEAK Matrix Report 2020.
- Recognized as a Sample Digital Adoption Solution vendor in Gartner's research report titled "Improve Employee Usage, Engagement and Productivity With Digital Adoption Solutions."
- Recognized in multiple industry accolades including the American Business Awards for Entrepreneur of the Year (for CEO Khadim Bhatti), Customer Service Department of the Year; Cloud Award for Best Cloud HR, Payroll, or ERP Solution; International Business Awards for Customer Service Department of the Year; IT World awards for Best Deployments and Customer Success of the Year in the USA; and was named as a finalist for Business Intelligence Group's 2020 Excellence in Customer Service Award.
- Whatfix's rapid growth was demonstrated with over 260 new hires globally, bringing the total number of employees to 430. This includes the appointment of three new executive hires including Satya Machiraju, VP of Information Security; Romita Mukherjee, Global Senior Director, HR; and Supriya Goswami, VP of Product Marketing.
- Hosted its first-ever virtual events including the Digital Adoption Summit and Digital Adoption Day.
About Whatfix
Whatfix is a Digital Adoption Solution that disrupts Application Training, Learning, and Support content by providing Contextual, Interactive, Real-Time, and Autonomous user guidance - driving additional adoption and productivity gains. Whatfix has a proven record of increasing employee productivity by 35%, reducing training time and costs by 60%, reducing employee case tickets by 50% and increasing application data accuracy by 20%. Whatfix is based in Melbourne, Sydney, San Jose, San Francisco, Bangalore and London.
