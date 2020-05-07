SAN JOSE, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix, the leader in Digital Adoption Solutions ("DAS"), today announced it will be hosting the company's first ever Digital Adoption Summit. The three day virtual conference will take place from May 26-28 and will bring together more than 40 digital adoption thought leaders and experts across industries, where they will discuss how to augment the employee experience.
As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations across the globe have transitioned their workforces to work from home, quickly and on a massive scale. This shift in the workforce has permanently altered the way we work, including onboarding new hires, offering continuous training for current employees, and reevaluating our digital transformation strategies as employees continue to work remotely. Whatfix has helped large enterprises, the likes of Experian, Sophos, Wipro, and Cardinal Health, drive digital adoption, increase user efficiency and productivity, as well as elevate the user experience across enterprise applications with customized walkthroughs no matter where they are in their digital journey.
"We're proud to bring some of the world's best-in-class digital adoption thought leaders all under one virtual umbrella at our first ever Digital Adoption Summit," said Khadim Batti, co-founder and CEO of Whatfix. "At Whatfix, not only have we been resolving digital adoption woes for many enterprises on a global scale, but also understand that there are areas of an employee's experience that must be addressed in order to successfully adopt their technology investments."
Whatfix's Digital Adoption Summit will connect registrants with global industry leaders, giving them access to over 30 hours of content on digital adoption, L&D and people process, remote workforce productivity, and sales efficiency. The summit will be hosted virtually from May 26-28 and is open to the general public free of charge. For more information and to register, please visit https://www.digitaladoption.com/.
Additional Details on Digital Adoption Summit Tracks:
- Digital Adoption: Strategize, design and align your workforce efficiency to maximize your investment in business applications. Attendees will learn from experts on how digital transformation can be made steadfast in the right direction, effectively.
- L&D and People Process: Bridging the employee skills gap with consistent reskilling and upskilling is essential for employee building and success. Attendees will hear from leaders across industries on how to streamline learning and development and people process in organizations across the world.
- Remote Workforce Productivity: Change with changing times. Attendees will delve into the tried and tested methods on remote workforce onboarding, training, and productivity strategies from top minds across the best organizations in the world.
- Sales Efficiency: In these unprecedented times, maintaining sales efficiency is a challenge that every organization wants to resolve. Experts will discuss how they are onboarding, training, and supporting their sales reps enabling them to be highly productive.
For more information on Whatfix, please visit https://www.whatfix.com/.
About Whatfix
Whatfix is a Digital Adoption Solution that disrupts Application Training, Learning, and Support content by providing Contextual, Interactive, Real-Time, and Autonomous user guidance - driving additional adoption and productivity gains. Whatfix has a proven record of increasing employee productivity by 35%, reducing training time and costs by 60%, reducing employee case tickets by 50% and increasing application data accuracy by 20%. Whatfix is based in San Jose, San Francisco, Bangalore, London and Melbourne.
Media Contacts
Frances Robinson
Lumina Communications for Whatfix
Whatfix@luminapr.com