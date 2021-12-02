FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FindBiometrics, the internet's leading resource for news, interviews and thought leadership in biometrics and digital identity, has launched the 19th Annual FindBiometrics Year in Review Survey, sponsored by NEC, FaceTec, and Oosto.
FindBiometrics' annual survey is the first stage in a massive assessment of the biometrics industry, and this edition is bigger than ever, culminating in a published report featuring expert editorial analysis and exclusive commentary, and the first ever FindBiometrics Year in Review Symposium.
Take the survey now: https://findbiometrics.com/take-the-findbiometrics-year-in-review-2021-survey/?campaign=pr
"Our Year in Review survey has a reputation for providing a snapshot of informed attitudes toward crucial topics and trends in our industry," said Peter Counter, Editor in Chief of FindBiometrics. "Ethics in facial recognition, end user education, mandatory health check procedures, the enduring use of password based security – these are big topics, and this year I am proud to work with our sponsors and bring them to the digital stage, giving them the spotlight they deserve."
On February 16, 2022, the FindBiometrics team and a cavalcade of industry researchers, advocates, executives and thought leaders will take the digital stage for a full day of keynotes, panels, fireside chats and roundtables breaking down the 2021 Year in Review survey results and setting the stage for what's next in 2022.
Sessions will cover topics including:
- The continued surge of investment in identity verification
- Biometrics in healthcare, FinTech, and government applications
- What the support of Apple and Microsoft means for Digital and Mobile ID
- Protecting privacy with biometrics
- The ethical use of AI
- The roadmap to a passwordless future
With the Year in Review Virtual Event, the FindBiometrics Team kicks off a full slate of 2022 online summits dedicated to travel and hospitality, financial services, and converged security in the enterprise. Registration for all of FindBiometrics' Virtual Events is currently open and free of charge here: https://web.cvent.com/event/20454161-8e78-4ae6-bc85-df7aa59a037b/summary
"The biometrics industry has undergone significant changes as social, regulatory, and economic factors have spurred growth, affected end-user attitudes, and shaped the needs of businesses looking for safe and convenient identity solutions," said Tony Bitzionis, Communications Director, FindBiometrics. "Our lineup of virtual events is curated to illuminate and dissect industry trends while connecting business decision makers with the solutions providers that can solve their identity-related challenges. We're looking forward to seeing you there."
And visit the FindBiometrics event registration page for more information on the 2022 lineup of virtual events.
About FindBiometrics:
FindBiometrics is your leading industry resource for all information on biometric identification and identity verification systems and solutions. We have the latest daily news from the global biometrics and identity management business community, a comprehensive vendor list, informative articles, interviews with industry leaders, exclusive videos, links to biometric associations and a calendar for the most important and current industry events and conferences. http://www.FindBiometrics.com
FindBiometrics is part of the ChannelPro Network, a division of EH Media LLC, a leading U.S. business-to-business media company and conference producer. http://www.ChannelProNetwork.com
