CHICAGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EALgreen, a Wheaton-based nonprofit with the mission of changing lives of financially disadvantaged students by transforming excess inventory into college scholarships, was one of the recipients to win the 2022 Green Reverse Logistics Award which is part of the RLA (Reverse Logistics Association) Reverse Logistics Excellence Awards.
Announced in February at the 18th Annual RLA Conference & Expo in Las Vegas, RLA honors these winning companies that are setting the standard of excellence in reverse logistics through their vision, innovation, focus and efficiency.
RLA awarded EALgreen the Green Reverse Logistic Award because the company demonstrated the following:
- Green Reverse Logistics initiatives that have resulted in measurable cost savings, business efficiencies and/or competitive advantage
- A closed-loop with product design, manufacturing, and procurement to build better products with less waste and eco-impact
- Public visibility of environmental impact regarding landfill, hazardous materials and carbon footprint as well as eco-impact goals that surpass mandated compliance levels
- Innovative approaches to sustainability and commitment to continuously improving sustainability efforts
"The RLA (Reverse Logistics Association) is the premier voice in reverse logistics not only in the country, but throughout the world. The RLA's pioneer work in thought leadership and groundbreaking practices brings attention to the effective management of customer and product returns. Being recognized by the RLA is an immense honor for us. At EALgreen we are proud to achieve a standard of excellence in sustainable reverse logistics operations," said EALgreen CEO and President Claudia Freed. "When we talk about green or sustainable operations, it is important to acknowledge the rapidly changing nature of our business and consider new social and environmental priorities. While we have been committed to these values for the last 40 years, this is the first time that EALgreen has been acknowledged in the sustainable operations category."
Executive Director of RLA (Reverse Logistics Association) Tony Sciarrotta praised Freed and EALgreen for its leadership efforts.
"As the first nonprofit to win this award, Claudia and EALgreen have shown great leadership in sustainable reverse logistics operations with an innovative alternative for returns, excess, and end-of-life inventory that results in less waste and eco-impact," Sciarrotta said. "EALgreen works with companies for measurable cost savings and efficiencies. In particular, Claudia Freed has shown great passion for sustainability and the circular economy by being an evangelist for forward and reverse supply chain initiatives."
To learn more about EALgreen, visit https://www.ealgreen.org/.
About EALgreen:
The mission of EALgreen is to provide businesses with a socially impactful and sustainable solution for their excess inventory. With excess inventory, EALgreen creates scholarships for college students with financial need. Operating an innovative supply chain model, EALgreen specializes in the use of the 5 R's of the circular economy - Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose and Recycle - to return value to businesses, society, and the environment. By converting a wide array of excess inventory into college scholarships, EAL helps corporate partners keep millions of products out of landfills and provides more than 1,000 students each year with financial aid. By redistributing these products to colleges and universities, EALgreen generates scholarships for students seeking degrees from welding to healthcare, from engineering to robotics – the very subjects that fuel economic growth. For more information, visit https://www.ealgreen.org/.
About Reverse Logistics Association:
The Reverse Logistics Association is the only authoritative body for best practices related to reverse logistics. RLA is a member-driven, global trade association for the returns and reverse industry. The RLA offers information, research, solutions, and facilitates networking introductions for manufacturers, retail companies, and third-party providers. Our goal is to educate and inform reverse logistics professionals globally and be the voice of the reverse industry. For more information, visit https://rla.org/.
