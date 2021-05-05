PETACH TIKVA, Israel, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- STXI Motion, a global motion control and servo solution company, introduces its new mobiMS mobile motion system, a complete wheel drive system for automated guided vehicles (AGV) and autonomous mobile robots (AMR) in intralogistics and warehousing applications.
Optimized for AGV and AMR requirements, the system features the mobiGM high-torque density brushless servo motor, planetary gearbox, brake, encoder, and servSD servo drive. As an integrated system, the mobiMS saves space for other components and simplifies the cabling and mechanical design of the mobile vehicle.
"Designed for durability, the mobiMS system offers shock and vibration resistance, making it suitable for use on rough surface conditions in demanding warehouse environments," said Alex Lee, General Manager of STXI Motion, North America.
Available with a 200 mm wheel, 165 mm wheel, or without a wheel at all, the mobiMS system has a motor frame size of 80 mm, 1:22.5 gear ratio in the gearbox, IP40-rated motor, and a maximum wheel load of 900 kg at 1.1 m/sec and 600 kg at 2.8 m/sec.
"This mobile motion system was designed specifically to make AGV building an easier process by incorporating all necessary components in a compact, easy-to-use solution," said Lee.
The mobiMS can connect to a master motion PLC controller or a modular safety controller and offers a Safe Torque Off (STO) electronic signal function for safe operation. A low-current servo system also minimizes recharging cycles and increases range. Additionally, the mobiMS also controls the AGV over a wide range of speeds, allowing it to run smoothly even at low speeds.
For more information on this mobile motion package, visit https://stxim.com/system-/mobims-mobile-motion-system/ or watch the mobiMS video here: https://youtu.be/Q4-Orj7WbwY.
About STXI Motion
STXI Motion is a global engineering company that designs and produces motion control and servo solutions. Our mission is to enable machine builders to focus on their core business by offering unmatched service, support, and systems in the field of industrial automation. STXI 's products and solutions are integrated and connected to offer fully optimized motion systems tailored to the machine requirements.
