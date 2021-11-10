BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Wheels, the leading last-mile, shared electric mobility platform, announced its partnership with UMass Boston, bringing first-last mile connectivity to students, faculty, and staff. In addition to providing service on the university campus, Wheels will also be available at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) in the coming weeks. This collaboration marks a significant moment in creating a safe, sustainable transportation option in Boston and makes Wheels the only hybrid micromobility device available in the city limits.
"We created Wheels to give people a convenient, safe way to get around while beating traffic and limiting environmental impact," said Marco McCottry, CEO of Wheels. "As in-person activities resume, co-created micromobility solutions like this partnership with UMass Boston and the MBTA will only become more important. This collaboration shows what's possible for universities and cities across the country, and we couldn't be more thrilled to help Boston students, employees, and visitors connect the first and last mile between campus and mass transit."
With students and faculty returning to campus after months of remote and hybrid classes, Wheels will supplement the university's shuttle service and provide an accessible form of socially distanced transportation from The T's JFK/UMass Boston MBTA station.
"With COVID-19's initial impact, we wanted to offer additional last-mile solutions to our community members that protect the health of our students and employees," said Daniel Scavongelli, UMass Boston. "We're excited to partner with Wheels to give people a safe, affordable, and sustainable option to get around campus so they can focus on gearing up for the remainder or the school year."
Students. Faculty, and Staff will have two options for using Wheels at the UMass Boston campus. First, they can sign up for Wheels' first-ever Semester Pass, which will unlock $125 of riding credits for only $100, saving students 20%, and waive the $1 unlock fee for each ride until the end of the semester. Alternatively, riders can pay as they go ($1 per unlock plus 39 cents per minute).
Wheels launched at UMass Boston on Friday, October 15 and is now available for students, faculty, and staff. The devices are located at the West Garage, the ISC, Wheatley Hall, University Hall, the Clark Athletic Circle, and Bayside on campus (visit link here for a map), plus soon, Wheels services will extend to the UMass/JFK station and will act as a drop off/pick up location.
Today's news comes on the heels of several recent Wheels announcements transforming urban transportation safely and sustainably. Most recently, Wheels launched an exclusive partnership with St. John's University through E&I Cooperative Services that provided them with a quick and easy way to add micromobility to their campus. In July, Wheels launched in Santa Monica and West Hollywood to give residents and tourists an end-to-end micromobility option across Los Angeles.
To learn more, visit: https://takewheels.com.
About Wheels
Wheels is a last-mile, shared electric mobility platform whose seated form factor changes the landscape in dockless mobility. In addition to being seated, Wheels devices have a low center of gravity and 14-inch wheels to help navigate uneven pavement surfaces. Wheels recently launched a first-of-its-kind integrated helmet system that gives riders physical access to a shareable helmet with every ride they take. Because of its unique design, Wheels devices have a broad appeal, with half of its riders being women and one-third being over 35. Wheels is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and is currently expanding operations across the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at http://www.takewheels.com.
Media Contact
Kate Helete, The Key PR, 805-458-5093, wheels@thekeypr.com
Nathan Huber, Wheels Labs, Inc, 214-794-5744, nhuber@wheels.co
SOURCE Wheels