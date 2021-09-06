NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a market share of 23.8%, Magento is one of the most popular eCommerce platforms. Though renowned for its powerful capabilities, the cost of building and maintaining Magento stores has limited this platform's reach mainly to large enterprises.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, leveraged its 9,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – to help businesses decide if and when to invest in Magento.
1) IF A BUSINESS SURPASSES $1.5 MILLION IN SALES PER YEAR
According to Harshal Shah, CEO of Elsner Technologies, a business should utilize Magento after a certain financial milestone is reached:
"A business should only invest in Magento CSM when [it] is achieving the target of $1,500,000 a year," said Shah. "Additionally, when they are looking for advanced targeting and creating a store like Amazon."
2) IF A BUSINESS WANTS TO GO BEYOND JUST PCI COMPLIANCE
Jeff Sands, eCommerce solutions expert at A3logics, praises Magento for its security strengths.
"The best time to switch to Magento is when you realize that [you want to] step away from time-based security patches." said Sands, "[It's] an eCommerce development platform that can free from the responsibility of solely maintaining the PCI compliance [that] has become the new normal today."
3) IF A BUSINESS WANTS TO BUILD AN "UNMATCHED" USER EXPERIENCE
Content Manager at PROS, Zahoor Bhat, recommends Magento to businesses looking to build a truly advanced e-store.
"Magento is increasingly becoming the sought-after choice in the ecommerce industry due to its incredible features," said Bhat. "It's the right time for eCommerce stores to switch to Magento for a better user experience, unmatched flexibility, customizations, more robust application components, advanced built-in security options, and overall website performance."
4) IF A BUSINESS NEEDS ADVANCED FLEXIBILITY AND SCALABILITY
Alexander Polyansky, head of software development at NEKLO LLC, recommends the platform to businesses that are anticipating a growth spurt:
"Magento reigns as a leading ecommerce platform because it powers about a third of all online stores," says Polyansky. "Today, it's mostly bigger brands that are transitioning over to Magento as their platform of choice. They invest in Magento as they see great opportunities for flexibility and scalability."
