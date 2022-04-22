Today, on Earth Day 2022, video conferencing company Whereby announces the beginning of their decarbonization journey, working with corporate carbon accounting, decarbonization, and ESG reporting platform, Plan A.
OSLO, Norway, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, on Earth Day 2022, video conferencing company Whereby announces the beginning of their decarbonization journey, working with corporate carbon accounting, decarbonization, and ESG reporting platform, Plan A. One of Whereby's key values is to be ethically ambitious, and today they are beginning to put this into action to find practical solutions to reduce the company's impact on the planet.
Whereby COO, Jessica Zwaan said:
"Our vision at Whereby is a world in which anywhere works. The climate crisis threatens the very existence of that world, and as an ethically ambitious company, we want to play our part in protecting our planet. From today, we're making a company-wide commitment to reduce our carbon emissions by partnering with Plan A. We can't wait to get started!"
Plan A's ground-breaking software will allow Whereby to measure and monitor their carbon footprint across all aspects of the business and provide an action plan to guide them on their sustainability journey.
CEO and Co-founder of Plan A, Lubomila Jordanova, commented:
"Plan A is beyond thrilled to welcome Whereby to our net-zero family! We were incredibly impressed by their existing internal engagement with the sustainability topic and willingness to change in order to become a sustainability leader in their industry. We look forward to translating this commitment into impact for the planet!"
This will be an ongoing partnership with more details about Whereby's carbon reducing action plan to be announced.
About Whereby:
Built in Norway by privacy-friendly Europeans, Whereby is video calling wherever you want it. No apps, downloads, or hassle. Simply start a Whereby Meeting right from your browser or embed Whereby directly into your product, app, or website. Whereby's proprietary video call API is quick to set up and easy to maintain because we do the heavy lifting for you. Our technology allows you to connect with customers, patients, students, and coworkers with the touch of a button. Whereby is ranked as the 'Easiest to Use' video conferencing platform by G2 and is recommended by The New York Times' Wirecutter. It's used by millions of users around the globe.
About Plan A:
Plan A is a leading corporate carbon accounting and decarbonisation software solutions provider. The German company has developed a SaaS platform that combines cutting-edge technology and the latest scientific standards and methodologies (certified by TÜV Rheinland). The end-to-end software solution automates CO2 emissions calculation, carbon reduction planning, and ESG reporting for businesses.
Founded in 2017, the company has already received several awards, most recently Generali's SME EnterPRIZE Award 2021 and the prestigious The Europas Award 2021. Plan A closed a Series A funding round of USD 10 million in November 2021 (HV Capital and Keen Venture Partners, joining Demeter, coparion, and Softbank as investors). Plan A is a B Corp certified business and adheres to strict social and environmental standards.
Read more about the announcement on Whereby's website here.
