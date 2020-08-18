whirlpool_corporation_logo.jpg

Whirlpool Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Whirlpool Corporation)

 By Whirlpool Corporation

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the board of directors of Whirlpool Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable September 15, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 28, 2020.

About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.