BENTON HARBOR, Mich., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) today released its 2019 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments and continued progress in reducing the use of natural resources in its manufacturing processes and across its operations. The company's robust sustainability plan includes its commitment to global targets, reducing plant waste, record on-site renewable energy usage and a vigilant governance and management system dedicated to overseeing and implementing the company's sustainability agenda.
"Whirlpool has a long, proud history of environmental sustainability and a strong track record of action and success. In 2019, we raised the bar on our environmental commitments, and accelerated the progress of our short- and long-term goals that meet or exceed the Paris Accord," said Marc Bitzer, Chairman, and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation. "As we continue to navigate the impact of COVID-19, the health and safety of our employees and communities remain our priority. We strongly believe that our sustainability efforts are as important now as ever. These efforts are guided by a clear mission to earn trust and create demand while in constant pursuit of improving life at home. It's a commitment that is brought to life by our 77,000 employees worldwide."
A summary of achievements and continued progress outlined in the 2019 Whirlpool Corporation Sustainability Report include:
Sustainable Plants
- In 2019, Whirlpool achieved its lowest levels of absolute plant emissions (Scope 1 & 2) in over a decade.
- Since 2016, Whirlpool has reduced its absolute plant emissions by 18% in our plants by investing in efficiency and renewable energy.
- Achieved zero waste to landfill in 8 of our plants across 3 regions.
- Accomplished a global waste to recycling rate of 96%, further reducing our overall global footprint and a part of our commitment to waste reduction and using fewer natural resources in operations.
- Employees at our Marion, Ohio manufacturing plant developed an innovative solution to reuse water from an existing chiller that saves 31 million gallons of water each year. Their innovative solution resulted in a 20% decrease in water use for the plant.
- In Cassinetta, Italy, employees working on a project to reduce water withdrawal and consumption in the plastics department identified a redesign opportunity in our foam injection process. The new design led to an annual reduction of 6,000 cubic meters of water and will be implemented in two other extruders in 2020.
Sustainable Practices
- In 2019, we rolled out our new Code of Ethics known better as "Our Integrity Manual." It not only identifies what we cannot do but more importantly it focuses on how we do business the right way. Our Integrity Manual was delivered to virtually all employees globally, with 99% of the approximately 13,000 employees globally representing high-risk roles or functions completing an annual certification.
- New global commitments with UN Global Compact and Science-Based Carbon Emissions Goals.
- Included new reporting that addresses the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosure topics.
- In 2019, we held our first Global Inclusion Week, hosting more than 25 events at sites around the world centered on creating an inclusive environment for employees.
- Celebrated a 20-year partnership with Habitat for Humanity where more than 197,000 ranges and refrigerators have been donated in the U.S. and Canada and 104,000 families worldwide have been impacted.
"Whirlpool Corporation's operational excellence in manufacturing has allowed us to accelerate our journey, recommit to more aggressive goals and hold ourselves accountable to the commitments we make to the environment, to our employees, and our stakeholders. Among last year's accomplishments, we established a global dedicated team that drives our responsible sourcing program, achieved a record of reduction in emissions, energy, and water at our plants, and set a record at on-site renewable usage. We all see this as one goal - to make the world a better place," said Ron Voglewede, Whirlpool Corporation's director of global sustainability.
To learn more about Whirlpool Corporation's 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report and sustainability commitments, please visit this link.
