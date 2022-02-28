Whirlpool Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Whirlpool Corporation)

Whirlpool Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Whirlpool Corporation)

 By Whirlpool Corporation

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) announced today that it will participate in the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 9th at 10:25 a.m. ET at the JW Marriott Grand Lakes in Orlando, Florida. Presenting for Whirlpool Corporation will be Jim Peters, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The Company invites investors and the general public to view the live webcast of the presentation, which will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page of the Company's Investor Relations website, or via the following link: https://kvgo.com/rj-43rd-iic/whirlpool-corporation-march-2022.

The presentation and an archived recording of the event will be available on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at www.WhirlpoolCorp.com for at least 30 days.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2021, the company reported approximately $22 billion in annual sales, 69,000 employees and 54 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whirlpool-corporation-to-present-at-the-raymond-james-43rd-annual-institutional-investors-conference-301491957.html

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.