BENTON HARBOR, Mich., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting") on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CT. The meeting, which will be held in a virtual format only, will be webcast to the public and can be accessed at: http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WHR2020. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website (investors.whirlpoolcorp.com) under "Events & Presentations".
As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, you are entitled to vote in the Annual Meeting if you were a stockholder as of the close of business on February 24, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. To vote or ask questions in the virtual meeting, you must enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received.
Whirlpool Corporation has decided to hold the Annual Meeting in a virtual meeting format for this year only, in light of public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 outbreak. We have designed the format of the Annual Meeting to ensure that stockholders are afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting, using online tools to ensure stockholder access and participation.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the leading major appliance manufacturer in the world, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com.
