MELBOURNE, Fla., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- White Glove, a marketing services company that specializes in turnkey, 'done for advisors', educational events (virtual and in-person), social impression management and other client acquisition and nurturing strategies, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Chalice Network.
Chalice network is the leading membership platform for independent business owners seeking operational efficiency and enterprise level access to the latest technological tools and products. Their mission to help their members simplify their lives, increase their earnings and better run their business aligns perfectly with White Glove's commitment to provide a completely hands-free and "done-for-you" experience while supplying advisors with guaranteed qualified prospects.
In 2020 White Glove greatly extended its product offerings, leaping from offering one product to creating several new, industry-leading services. The most recent, 1:1 Workshops, launched in March of this year. This done-for-you introduction program, which includes a new client acquisition guarantee, instantly sold out. There is currently a waiting list unless you are a Chalice Network member.
Commenting on the partnership, Chalice Network's CEO Keith Gregg says, "White Glove has been on our radar for some time. They are widely known for their industry-leading success in seminar marketing; however, last year when they added several products to their suite of business services, we knew they were a great fit for our member base who continuously seek the latest and most effective tools to grow their business."
"Providing top notch service to elite advisors and those poised and determined to join the ranks there of has been a guiding principle of White Glove, so working with Chalice Network and their pool of growth-minded members is a natural fit. Chalice has done a fine job curating a community of organizations and advisors who are determined to create exemplary industry standards. We are thrilled to be a part of their community,'' says White Glove's, VP of Business Development, Brad Swineheart.
To learn more about the White Glove offering through Chalice Network, visit https://www.chalicenetwork.com/marketplace/whiteglove/.
About White Glove
White Glove is a tech-enabled marketing services company that, through its proprietary done-for-you platform, makes it easy for professional advisors such as financial, insurance, estate planning and more to succeed with client-getting strategies, such as educational seminars, webinars, 1:1 Workshops, social impression management, podcasts and other digital media. Backed by Quadruple Guaranteed seminars and webinars, advisors pay only for performance. White Glove's tech-enabled done-for-you programs are meant to be an extension or replacement for advisor marketing departments – doing the hard work and aligning on performance and results. Clients benefit from countless freed-up hours that they can spend on other important things – like their own clients, their family and activities they enjoy – all without sacrificing results.
About Chalice Network
Chalice Network is a Digital Marketplace PaaS (Platform as a Service) with a community of 55,000+ SMBs consisting of Financial Advisors, RIAs, IBDs, CPAs, Insurance Agents, Attorneys and Allied Financial Services Professionals.
Chalice was purposely built to give SMBs economies of scale, operational efficiency and enhanced enterprise value through the largest digital community and SSO technology platform they own and operate. Each partner has been thoroughly vetted, so members can be confident they're getting the best products and services available. For more information, visit http://www.chalicenetwork.com.
Media Contact
Whitney Kendrick, Chalice Network, 877-424-2542, whitney@chalicenetwork.com
SOURCE Chalice Network