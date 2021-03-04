BIRMINGHAM, Mich., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- White Glove, a marketing services company that specializes in educational workshops, webinars, social impression management and other client-getting strategies, announces the launch of their Webinar Master Class and 1:1 Workshops product at their annual conference, Host University.
After years of helping professional advisors successfully generate workshop attendance, White Glove has now cracked the code on delivering successful appointment generating webinars. "We're constantly working to innovate and bring our clients the latest best practices and technology," says White Glove CEO Evan Kramer. "Because we're able to provide insight on the optimal length, format and time of day, plus an excellent user experience, we're getting better webinar results than ever before. We truly want our clients to succeed, which is why we've put all this information into our new Webinar Master Class."
The Webinar Master Class is led by top advisor, Brad Gotto, who has generated hundreds of thousands in new revenue since the start of COVID-19 through White Glove Webinars. "The success I've seen while hosting White Glove Webinars has been unparalleled," says Gotto. "Prospects are comfortable meeting virtually, so advisors need to be as well. That's why I was happy to host the Webinar Master Class for White Glove. I know advisors can grow their business doing virtual events and I wanted to share my expertise with them."
Imagine, no more chasing leads but instead skipping right to a conversation with warm, pre-qualified prospects. White Glove generates introductions, not leads. Historically, White Glove has utilized educational workshops to generate introductions. During a workshop, an advisor can show authenticity by building trust and credibility through education. Mimicking that experience, White Glove is now offering guaranteed appointments through 1:1 Workshops where professionals are given direct introductions to motivated prospects looking for advisor services.
Similar to their Quadruple Guaranteed live seminars and webinars, 1:1 Workshops guarantee qualified prospects; these guaranteed appointments for advisors are averaging investor prospects with more than $850 thousand of investable assets and 75% second appointment rates. The soft launch was so successful that availability is sold out through the end of March.
"Leads, even if qualified, are still cold conversations. Our new product, 1:1 Workshops, allows advisors to stop chasing cold leads, save time and convert warm, pre-qualified prospects faster without any additional work," says White Glove's VP of Business Development Brad Swineheart. "Advisors also benefit from performance-based pricing, meaning they only pay for the qualified prospects who attend."
Host University presenters emphasized building more trust and credibility through local marketing activities. Utilizing White Glove's broad array of marketing services such as 1:1 Workshops, done-for-you live seminars and webinars, social impression management and podcasts allows advisors to become a trusted source of information and influence within their own community.
Host University is an annual conference hosted by White Glove. This event brings together some of the biggest names in the financial and legal industries, top advisors and coaches to educate hundreds of professionals. Host University 2021 was completely virtual and focused on arming attendees with need-to-know strategies to thrive and adapt to current industry changes.
About White Glove
White Glove is a tech-enabled marketing services company that, through its proprietary done-for-you platform, makes it easy for professional advisors such as financial, insurance, estate planning and more to succeed with client-getting strategies, such as educational seminars, webinars, 1:1 Workshops, social impression management, podcasts and other digital media. Backed by Quadruple Guaranteed seminars and webinars, advisors pay only for performance. Not only are White Glove marketing services done-for-advisors, but we get better results! Advisors can grow their business without spending extra time booking venues, setting up webinars, generating leads and appointments, following up with workshop registrants or keeping social media channels updated with great content. White Glove's tech-enabled done-for-you programs are meant to be an extension or replacement for advisor marketing departments – doing the hard work and aligning on performance and results. Clients benefit from countless freed-up hours that they can spend on other important things – like their own clients, their family and activities they enjoy – all without sacrificing results.
