CHENNAI, India, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptos are generating a lot of interest and even bringing in good returns. With a surge in new takers, the trade volume has increased manifold. Currently, Bitcoin, an asset that is uncorrelated to the stock market is used to offset any losses in a share portfolio due to global volatility.
As the interest in crypto trading increases, there is a growing demand for various types of crypto exchanges worldwide. This gives the big opportunity for crypto investors to launch a robust, and trader-friendly exchange to capitalize on the market demand.
At Blockchain App Factory, a white-label development company, assists you in launching all kinds of crypto exchanges with our expert-led development services. They will bring your idea into a 100% functional product with all required customization and features.
Here are the types of Cryptocurrency Exchanges
Centralized Exchange like BINANCE
It is the most commonly known type where the centralized exchange throughout the process moderates trade. Currently, it controls 90% of the crypto trading volume. So launching a robust platform with all necessary features will attract more traders.
Exclusive Features of Binance-like Exchange Development Solution
Smart Contract Trading
Automated KYC and AML Verifications
API Integration
Multi-language Support
Robust Admin Panel & Matching Engine
Firebase & Firewall Implementation
Crypto Liquidity
High volume TPS without hassle
Decentralized Exchange-like LocalBitcoins
This exchange works like a centralized one, but without a centralized authority or engine to execute trades. So, by launching a P2P exchange, you can provide privacy, transaction anonymity to traders, and other features.
Escrow Wallet
Benefits of Multi-currency Crypto Wallet
Multi-currency support
Robust dispute resolution
Instant KYC/AML verification
User-friendly interface
Online/Offline trading options
Live-price tracking
Leverage/Margin Exchange like BitMex
This is the most profitable exchange for both traders and exchange owners. With our development solution, you can let the traders invest 1 BTC, in return, leverage up to 100 BTC. The exchange can charge 0.05% Transaction Fee on each trade.
24x7 trading with zero downtime
Up to 100x leverage on all your trades
Google 2FA & SMS
100 Crypto Trading Instruments
Multiple trade orders - Limit, Stop-Limit
GDPR Compliance
Trade Tournaments
So, use Blockchain App Factory's expertise in providing cryptocurrency exchange development services and investing in the future economy. We offer exclusive marketing services to reach the masses.
