WhiteCanyon Software, the provider of world-class, software-based data erasure solutions, has released a discount code to provide home users with a major savings on one (1) single use license of WipeDrive Home. The discount code provided is 'HOMEFREE' and is provided to help home users clear their digital storage, laptops and desktops during this home quarantine period. WipeDrive Home is a trusted computer deletion tool since 1999 and all programming is performed at the American Fork, Utah, USA headquarters.