TEL AVIV, Israel, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteSource, the leader in open source security and license compliance management software, announced today support for the Microsoft Visual Studio integrated development environment (IDE). This integration gives Visual Studio developers visibility and security alerts on problematic open source components while continuing to develop within their own environment.
The integration with Visual Studio IDE makes WhiteSource easy to use and allows developers to naturally consume WhiteSource security and compliance data without leaving the IDE or requiring additional tools. Developers gain immediate visibility into open source component risk early in the development process. As a result, developers save time by fixing vulnerabilities from within the IDE. Integrating security and compliance testing pre-build allows potential open source issues to be detected earlier when they are easier and less costly to fix.
"The Visual Studio IDE integration is designed to make developers' lives easier when working with open source components by enabling them to code faster and more securely," said David Habusha, VP Product Management at WhiteSource. "It offers developers the information they need, when they need it, in their own environment in a seamless integration."
With this new edition, WhiteSource now supports three of the top IDEs: Visual Studio, IntelliJ, and Eclipse. Additional information regarding WhiteSource for developers and our IDE integrations can be found here.
About WhiteSource
WhiteSource is the pioneer of open source security and license compliance management. Founded in 2011, its vision is to empower businesses to develop better software by harnessing the power of open source. WhiteSource is used by more than 800 customers worldwide, from all verticals, and sizes, including 23% of Fortune 100 companies, as well as industry leaders such as Microsoft, IBM, Comcast and many more. For more information, please visit www.WhiteSourceSoftware.com
