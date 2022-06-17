Whitestone Home Collection today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
REDLANDS, Calif., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whitestone Home Collection today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Whitestone Home Collection, a firm driven to create an experience of partnership for both clients and agents, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Whitestone Home Collection founder Lisa Mailhot began her industry career as a real estate investor who flipped a dozen properties throughout Southern California. Mailhot has become a top-producing agent, closing out 2021 with nearly $20M in sales and achieving almost $50M in total sales since becoming a licensed agent in 2018. Mailhot draws from her personal real estate experience and supreme resourcefulness to expertly handle every facet of her clients' transactions. Whitestone Home Collection represents buyers, sellers, and investors throughout San Bernardino, Orange, and Riverside counties.
Partnering with Side will ensure Whitestone Home Collection remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side will operate as the broker of record, working behind the scenes to support Whitestone Home Collection with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Whitestone Home Collection will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Side better prepares me to attract a robust, like-minded team of agents," Mailhot said. "Furthermore, its incomparable platform, services, and support provide me with the resources and tools to help my company become the brand of choice within the community."
About Whitestone Home Collection
The agents at Whitestone Home Collection are also their clients' advisors and partners — for a lifetime. Setting clear expectations, protecting interests, and handling every phase of a transaction with complete transparency, the team works humbly and earnestly as they help their clients live their best lives. Headquartered in Redlands, California, Whitestone Home Collection serves buyers, sellers, and investors throughout San Bernardino, Orange, and Riverside counties. To learn more, visit http://www.whitestonere.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
