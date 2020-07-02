BOSTON, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WHOOP, the human performance company, today released an integration with Strava, the world's largest sports community with over 60 million athletes.
WHOOP will now incorporate personalized physiological profiles and the brand's pillars of strain, recovery, and sleep into the Strava feed along with key metrics like heart rate variability, resting heart rate, and hours of sleep. By pairing WHOOP and Strava data, members will have access to a deeper layer of analysis, a new way to optimize training logs, a WHOOP Club, WHOOP-led challenges, and rich in-app content.
"Strava is not only the premier community for athletes like runners and cyclists, but it is also the platform that our own community has most often requested for WHOOP compatibility," said John Sullivan, SVP of Marketing at WHOOP. "Enhancing the member experience is core to WHOOP and this new relationship will unlock future opportunities."
WHOOP members will be able to expand their online social network with other like-minded athletes, leverage their data in a more comprehensive way, and level up their movement and racing routes via GPS mapping.
"Nearly two-thirds of Strava athletes exercise indoors in addition to their outdoor runs or rides, and this new integration with WHOOP will seamlessly sync all types of activity data to Strava. By pairing WHOOP to Strava, Strava athletes add another layer of physiological context to their indoor and outdoor training to better understand their full athletic lives," says Balazs Veress, Director of Partnerships at Strava Partnerships.
WHOOP members can simply download Strava, create a new account or use an existing one, go through WHOOP in-app settings to connect the two platforms, and select from three different styles of content to share in Strava. Once connected, WHOOP activities will sync automatically to the Strava feed for live tracking and engagement with followers in that community.
For more information on WHOOP and this integration visit www.whoop.com. Download Strava for iOS and Android now, and subscribe to Strava to customize your experience and enjoy added features.
About WHOOP
WHOOP, the human performance company, provides a membership for 24/7 coaching to improve performance. The WHOOP membership comes with hardware (the new Whoop Strap 3.0), a coaching platform designed to optimize behavior, and a community of high performers. WHOOP members range from professional athletes and Fortune 500 CEOs to fitness enthusiasts and endurance competitors to executives and military personnel. Studies show WHOOP can increase sleep, prevent burnout, and improve performance. WHOOP is based in Boston and was founded in 2012. Visit WHOOP.com for the latest brand news and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
About Strava
Strava is the leading subscription service for athletes. As the platform at the center of connected fitness, Strava's mobile apps and website connect millions of active people every day. All athletes belong on Strava, no matter where they live, which sport they love or what device they use. Join the community at strava.com.
