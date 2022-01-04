LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHOOSH!, a global leader in the development of unique cleaning products for screens and electronic devices, is introducing a new, eco-friendly line of screen cleaners and tech hygiene products with reusable bottles and cartridges. The new bottles contain a concentrate of the WHOOSH! proprietary formula. Users simply add water and it's ready to clean even the most disgusting TV and computer screens, gaming consoles and controllers.
Once the bottle is empty, the cartridge of concentrate can be replaced and the same bottle, refilled with water. Each bottle features a lock top for spill/leak proof protection. The reusable bottles come in 1oz, 3oz and 16oz sizes.
"We strive to develop cleaning solutions for consumer electronics that are both effective and safe for families and the environment," WHOOSH! CEO Julius Kirschner said. "Our new dispensing system for both the screen cleaner and Sanitech products will reduce plastic waste by keeping bottles out of landfills and providing customers an eco-friendlier option of clean."
The new line of reusable bottles and cartridges diversifies WHOOSH's full line of cleaning products for screens and electronic devices including Screen Shine, a powerful cleaner specifically designed to clean, polish, and protect smartphone screens and electronic devices; and Sanitech, an EPA and Health Canada regulated formula that provides defense against the spread of germs, bacteria and viruses on high touch devices and surfaces. Sanitech helps to eliminate infectious organisms in viruses and bacteria while reducing the growth of microorganisms on a treated surface by 99.99%.
"We use our tech devices everywhere: the restroom, the gym, where we eat, we even sleep with them. Did you know 30% of viruses can be transferred from your screen to your fingers? Knowing what we know, we will continue to innovate products that clean and sanitize electronics for everyday use with confidence," Kirschner added.
The new WHOOSH! Refillable bottles and cartridges will be available in January 2022 to consumers
For more information about WHOOSH! and the full range of products, visit http://www.whoosh.com
