During 2021, IT companies paid $413.72 billion to outsourced software development companies, to cut custs, acquire talent and expertise efficient in their home markets, and to speed up development lead times.n the time for development of project aspects for which they didn't have adequate expertise.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, leveraged its 11,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on deciding whether the benefits of an industry-experienced partner are relevant for their business.
1) DIVERSE INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE CAN IMPROVE OUTPUT QUALITY
According to Anton Trubnikov, president at Litslink, development companies with diverse industry experience are better positioned to cross-pollinate knowledge and ideas, potentially leading to better quality solutions.
"Industry experience equates to the high quality of your products," said Trubnikov.
2) FOCUSED INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE CAN REDUCE COSTS
As per Piotr Staniek, presales manager at CShark, industry focus allows software development companies to accumulate domain expertise and optimize their development process end-to-end.
"Industry experience matters because of domain expertise," said Staniek. "When there's a process, most likely it's possible to build up a software product on top of it, but the key is to create it in a way it automatizes and optimizes the process to bring you savings. That's the measurement of a successful product."
3) INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE IMPORTANT, BUT DIVERSITY DRIVES INNOVATION
According to Aakash Goyal, designated partner at Cloudester Software, said a blend of diverse experience and industry-specific knowledge.
"To turn your ideas into robust and innovative solutions, you must find someone with the right blend of industry-rich experience and deeper subject knowledge." said Goyal. "The competition is quite stiffer in the software development industry. Experience is the most crucial criteria on which basis you may decide whom you should join hands with and whom not."
4) INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE LESS ERROR-PRONE
As said by Dima Venglinski, CEO at Fireart Studio, industry experience can save businesses costly trial and error.
"It matters a lot when it comes to real product development." said Venglinski. "To avoid all possible pitfalls that every industry has, you should have gone through all possible mistakes in the past. There is no chance that you become an expert in the industry without both positive and negative experiences."
To help businesses get ahead of the competition with a custom software development partner, DesignRush released the November list of the top outsourcing software development companies:
Brands can explore the top outsourcing software development companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
