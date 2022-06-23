80% of small businesses intend to outsource services in 2022. DesignRush reached out to experts to find out why SMBs should outsource services.
MIAMI, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deloitte found out that cost reduction is a major reason for outsourcing. This is why 80% of small businesses intend to outsource at least some tasks in 2022, as shared by Zippia. Regardless of the reasons, the trend of outsourcing remains one of the key tools to support organizations, particularly SMBs in achieving their strategic goals.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, leveraged its 13,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the major reasons SMBs should outsource digital marketing services.
1) TO BE FAMILIAR WITH DIFFERENT ASPECTS OF MARKETING
In the opinion of Natasa Ljesevic, marketing lead at Scopic Software, outsourcing the development of marketing-driven websites lets clients get involved more deeply in the project and get familiar with every aspect of their business.
"For those clients that are interested in creating marketing-driven websites, outsourcing allows them to add marketing experts early on and give them the chance to be involved in the design and dev stages too," said Ljesevic. "This helps lay down a strong foundation in case they decide to pursue marketing services later on and help their business grow that way."
2) TO LEVERAGE YEARS OF OTHERS' PROVEN EXPERTISE
GrayCyan Founder Nishkam Batta believes that all SMBs that are not digital marketing experts should handle their tasks to a professional agency to leverage their years of proven expertise.
"Research suggests that outsourced B2B lead generation gives 43% better results than in-house lead generation," said Batta. "10 years since that research took place, digital marketing has become even more competitive. In today's day and age, digital marketing is not one thing. It is a combination of [various tasks and expertise]. And SMBs are not necessarily experts in the field of digital marketing, but they are experts at their business. Therefore, they should outsource digital marketing mostly for [the capability of professional agencies] to handle each area of their online marketing."
3) TO MAXIMIZE EXISTING MARKETING EFFORTS
Samantha Jacobson, founder and CEO of TENXPR points out that while the key services SMBs outsource are Paid Media and SEO, not every aspect of these tasks should be handled to an external company. The primary goal of outsourcing should be to maximize their marketing efforts.
"The trends we see with SMBs in 2022 are mainly outsourcing of Paid Media and SEO and Attribution Modeling, while they keep in-house email marketing, organic social, basic content, and branding," said Jacobson. "[...] Most SMBs are ok in [creating] brand creatives but poor in creating performance creatives that can lead to sales or prospects."
DesignRush identified the top digital marketing agencies SMBs can outsource to:
1. GrayCyan - graycyan.com
Expertise: Web Design, SEO, Digital Marketing and more
2. Huemor - huemor.rocks
Expertise: Web Design, Web Development, Conversion Rate Optimization and more
3. WebDesk Solution LLC - webdesksolution.com
Expertise: Web Development, App Development, Digital Marketing and more
4. Innowsie Group - innowise-group.com
Expertise: UI/UX Design, Web Development, Software Development and more
5. Light IT Global - light-it.net
Expertise: Web Development, App Development, IT Consulting and more
6. Ignite Visibility - ignitevisibility.com
Expertise: SEO, PPC Advertising, Social Media Marketing and more
7. Moburst - moburst.com
Expertise: Email Marketing, Media Buying, Influencer Marketing and more
8. TenXPR - tenxpr.com
Expertise: Public Relations. Reputation Management, Earned Media and more
9. Influence&CO. - influenceandco.com
Expertise: Keyword Research, Content Marketing, Public Relations and more
10. Baunfire - baunfire.com
Expertise: Content Strategy, Content Management, SEO and more
11. Scopic - scopicsoftware.com
Expertise: Web Development, App Development, Digital Marketing and more
12. Boldare - boldare.com
Expertise: Product Design and Development, Business and Product Consulting, UX/UI Design and more
13. Altoros Labs - altoros.com
Expertise: App Development, Software Development, Amazon Web Services and more
14. Titan Growth - titangrowth.com
Expertise: Amazon Marketing, Video Production, Social Media Marketing and more
15. Streiff Marketing - streiffmarketing.com
Expertise: eCommerce Web Design, eCommerce App Development, eCommerce Data Migration and more
Brands can explore the top outsourcing companies proficient in different digital marketing services by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
