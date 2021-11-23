IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The alternative to "Black Friday" from the viewpoint of a thirty-one year business owner.
THE BIG "BLACK FRIDAY / CYBER MONDAY" MARKETING FAIL REVEALED
There is a global pandemic where trillions of government funds were circulated in free bailout dollars to businesses as millions shuttered.
The U.S. faces hyperinflation, supply chain and delivery disruptions:
So why are consumers hurting weakened businesses by demanding hefty discounts from retailers who can't even find employees to work?
"The first rule in business is to BREAK THE RULES," advises Mitch Goldstone, CEO at ScanMyPhotos.com. Most break-the-bank Black Friday discounts are unimaginative and cataclysmic disasters..
The contrary story is what companies like ScanMyPhotos.com did. Instead of following and investing in holiday discounts, they spent a year to redesign and redefine how pictures are digitized.
"As a primer for every business, the focus should be on modernizing their website to provide an extraordinary customer experience," said Goldstone.
CHANGE ARRIVES TODAY. YOU WON'T BELIEVE YOUR EYES!
What are other companies doing to innovate and escape conventional holiday sales? How are they getting creative to reinvest their marketing budgets?
This is transformative. Photo Scanning has never been easier because ScanMyPhotos.com just overhauled everything with a stunning new kind of website--designed to meet consumer demands.
After a year of website design and planning, today is the debut of the all-new ScanMyPhotos.com home. It was a collaborative effort designed with consumers mind to rethink how pictures are digitized, safeguarded, and preserved.
This is hardly a "Grand Opening," as ScanMyPhotos.com has preserved one billion pictures since 1990. Built on its 30+ years of photo preservation experience and extensive customer feedback, the reason to reinvent everything was forged from this common complaint: "Your photo scanning is excellent, but your antiquated, prehistoric-looking website was clunky and old-school."
Eighty-two percent of the new features are invisible. The behind-the-scenes magic makes every button you click do really cool stuff to expedite your order to immediately get you exactly what you want.
24 Breakthrough ScanMyPhotos.com Features:
1. The website encompasses a new experience with a focus on uncluttered simplicity, performance, and usability
2. Gleaming modern 2022 design that re-imagines how to have pictures digitized
3. Easier, faster, super-fun shopping experience
4. Seamless and easy navigation to instantly get to what you want
5. Polished, sleek, and optimized for mobile devices
6. Intuitive format that thinks like a customer rather than flooding the site with jargon and confusing perplexities
7. Detailed product information is written in simple English
8. The entire website's stunning navigation was reorganized around what people wanted most—photo scanning ordering as speedy-fast as ScanMyPhotos digitizes pictures
9. First-class shopping experience with a stunning new design and unmatched, sophisticated functionality that encourages everyone to convert to digital
10. The new customer service features work together seamlessly with highly custom functionality to deliver an unparalleled user experience
11. Detailed product specifications, shipping information, customer reviews, live support, and frequently asked questions are housed within one-click tabs
12. Informational guides
13. ScanMyPhotos and Miva Merchant web design firm worked together to perform a brand revamp to help create a fun and interactive site that makes scanning pictures enjoyable, fun, and simple
14. Educational experience to help understand photo scanning and to learn tips and tricks for protecting your lifetime of nostalgic memories
15. A creative way to find exactly what you are looking for with the click of a button
16. Better, simplified shopping to experience immediately get you to what you are looking for
17. Enhanced support
18. Optimized for smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers
19. Clean, uncluttered design to help find whatever you are looking for
20. Hurry over to the new deals page for special discounts to save you money
21. The entire navigation process was revamped with the fewest number of clicks to get you on your way
22. Enhanced focus on what matters most
23. Accessibility for ADA & WCAG compliance
24. 22x more intelligent ordering and help features including same-day scanning, long-term secured data storage, and instant uploading to view your completed order
Like at a fancy gourmet restaurant, if you want just an entrée, why should you pay for a buffet? ScanMyPhotos.com designed simple pay only for what you want pricing.
The online photo scanning company studied why people have their analog images scanned. The majority (53%) of families want to just upload photo content to popular photo-sharing apps. That is why 72 dpi "social media" photo scanning is provided. Yet, if you need 600 dpi high resolution "professional" scanning, that service is also available. Choose from 72, 150, 300, and 600 dpi resolution for photos, and 2,000 – 4,000 dpi resolution for 35mm slides and film negatives.
People have waited decades to revisit and digitally preserve their lifetime of pictures. Yet, when the time comes to have everything scanned, there is an immediacy and often an urgency to get the project done right now.
Think of ScanMyPhotos.com like the old Kodak motto coined by George Eastman, the founder of Kodak, in 1888, "You Press The Button, We Do The Rest." The new, seamless and straightforward website makes it uncomplicated. Within minutes, your order is processed. ScanMyPhotos.com then gets to work to professionally preserve your snapshots, slides, film negatives, VHS cassettes, home movie film, and more.
SEE THE RESULTS. EXPLORE THE ALL-NEW SCANMYPHOTOS.COM.
About ScanMyPhotos.com: Headquartered in Irvine, CA, the photo digitization company, founded in 1990, has preserved one billion pictures. The company is a leading content provider for every photo-sharing app, as their users have pictures digitized to upload on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Google and Amazon Photos, TikTok, Twitter and Snap. Phase II of the new website launches February 2022.
