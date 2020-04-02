TEL AVIV, Israel, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wi-Charge, the leader in long-range wireless power, announced that the company's R1 Wi-Charger with AirCord™ technology won Gold in the Consumer Electronics and Information Technology, Wireless Solutions category of the 2020 Edison Awards. The R1 Wi-Charger was chosen as a winner by a panel of over 3,000 leading business executives from around the world.
The R1 Wi-Charger was recognized for being the world's first DIY plug-and-play wireless power solution for smart home devices -- no configuration needed -- simplifying consumers' lives by eliminating the need to use power cords or replace batteries. The R1 is similar in size to a Nest Thermostat and can be installed in seconds. It powers compatible smart home devices wirelessly from distances up to 30 feet, eliminating the need for constant battery changes and the hassle of running cables. Suitable for commercial, industrial and residential environments, the R1 allows manufacturers to bring new and innovative products to market and address pressing customer concerns.
"Thomas Edison changed the world when his light bulb converted electricity to light," said Yuval Boger, Chief Marketing Officer, Wi-Charge. "Wi-Charge is changing the world by using light to transfer electricity without wires. Light is the best technology for wireless power and using light, Wi-Charge efficiently delivers significant power levels that do not disappear with distance, all while meeting consumer safety regulations. That's why more and more partners are harnessing our wireless power technology to solve previously unsolved problems."
"After a thorough review, the Edison Awards Judges recognize the R1 Wi-Charger for smart home devices as a game-changing innovation standing out among the best new products and services launched in their category," said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards.
For more information about the R1, which is available for purchase by qualified partners, please visit: www.wi-charge.com
About Wi-Charge:
Wi-Charge is the long-range wireless power company, founded with the goal of enabling automatic charging of phones and other smart devices. Our patented infrared wireless power technology can safely and efficiently deliver several watts of power to client devices at room-sized distances. It gives end-users the freedom they crave and product designers the power they need to usher in the next generation of mobile smart devices. Advancing beyond batteries and power cords, Wi-Charge delivers the future of power. For additional information, please visit http://www.wi-charge.com or follow us on Twitter @WiChargeLTD.
