BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wi-Tronix, LLC announced their continued partnership with Data Transfer Solutions, LLC (DTS), headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Through their ongoing partnership – which launched in September of 2014 – Wi-Tronix continues to be the exclusive IoT platform that provides remote access and monitoring for SunRail, the Central Florida commuter rail.
In addition to remote monitoring, Wi-Tronix retrofitted SunRail's existing fleet with their all-in-one Violet Edge IoT solution. The Violet Edge solution allows the rail system to gain access to multiple onboard systems and deliver on its mission to provide safe, reliable, convenient, and efficient public transportation to the citizens and visitors of the Central Florida area.
SunRail's video and data now integrates into a single hardware platform, making it the most efficient cloud-based solution and provides event recorder data, Positive Train Control (PTC) data, control system faults, and video recorder (CCTV) capabilities, making it among the most technologically advanced passenger fleets in North America. The Violet Edge also provides an adaptive platform that allows for future growth in the coming years to service the community, its passengers' growing demands, and sustainability objectives.
Transit systems around the world are utilizing the Wi-Tronix solution to meet today's rail challenges, enhance service delivery, and reduce operating expenses. Wi-Tronix's product offerings enable solutions that are expandable and adaptable for tomorrow's challenges.
About Data Transfer Solutions, LLC
Data Transfer Solutions, LLC (DTS) of Orlando, Fla., delivers cost-effective information management solutions to customers. DTS is recognized as the industry leader in asset management, geography information systems and transportation planning, and offers customizable technology to reduce workloads and streamline logistics. DTS serves a variety of industries, ranging from transportation to government. More information about DTS can be found at http://www.dtsgis.com.
About Wi-Tronix
Wi-Tronix®, LLC delivers advanced IoT platforms for the rail industry that provide actionable information and insights on how networks are performing in real-time. By enabling continuous improvement with a powerful combination of connectivity, analytics, alerts, and more, Wi-Tronix enables freight and passenger railroads and transit systems with the tools that help enhance safety, operational efficiency, and service reliability. The Wi-Tronix team is passionately committed to its global vision of saving lives and ensuring the most efficient and reliable movement of goods and people throughout the world. Find out more about Wi-Tronix at http://www.wi-tronix.com or contact us at sales@wi-tronix.com.
