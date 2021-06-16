WICHITA FALLS, Texas, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wichita Falls (TX) Chamber of Commerce, the lead economic development agency for the City of Wichita Falls and Wichita County, recently announced the development of a Remote Worker Incentive program.
Unlike other remote worker programs, Wichita Falls will incentivize companies for employing remote workers in the city or relocating those employees to Wichita Falls.
"Several regions have created a specialized program to encourage people to relocate to their communities. It was important to have Wichita Falls differentiate itself from everyone else," stated David Leezer, Vice President of Business Attraction for the Chamber. "We created this program to encourage global industries to hire our current and future residents."
The Remote Worker Program is an amendment to the organization's existing "Cash for Jobs" program which rewards companies for creating new jobs in Wichita Falls. The change allows for the inclusion of remote workers.
"The COVID pandemic forced companies to expand their remote workers policy," stated Henry Florsheim, President and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber. "This is our way of adapting to the new reality."
Qualified companies could receive the "Cash for Jobs" benefit for a remote employee if they meet certain guidelines, which include:
- Create a new primary job in Wichita Falls and retain that job for at least six months.
- Eligible companies can be existing Wichita Falls industries or those that do not have a brick-and-mortar presence.
- Outbound Call Centers, temporary and contract employees are not eligible.
- All remote workers must live within the corporate limits of Wichita Falls.
- Companies must prove the remote worker(s) has been a resident for at least 6 months.
- All remote worker incentives must be approved by the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation Board and the City of Wichita Falls.
"This incentive, while available to anyone, will be targeted towards pending graduates of Midwestern State University and anyone associated with Sheppard Air Force Base including trailing spouses, soon-to-be retirees, someone leaving the military and/or their spouse," Leezer added. "But again, it is open to any present or future resident of the City of Wichita Falls."
Florsheim also said this program allows employers to utilize another valuable resource from the Chamber, the Talent Parntership. "Taylor Davis is our Director of the Wichita Falls Talent Partnership and Military Liaison which means this could be one of many ways companies will be able to connect with a potential remote worker."
