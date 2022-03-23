CAMPBELL, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Software® is delighted to announce the release of a success story about its customer, Wicked Kitchen.
Wicked Kitchen, a vegan, plant-based food company founded in the UK with Tesco as their customer, has taken their recipe for success and launched in the US. Based out of Minneapolis, MN, Wicked makes dishes that emphasize flavor, texture, and taste first. The vegan aspect is a commitment the company has made to a changing marketplace, bringing healthy options to busy, yet discerning, consumers.
With introductions of 25 SKUs in six months, the US business is accelerating at a blistering pace, requiring excellent data management of product, formulation, labeling, packaging, and certifications.
"There's a ton of information that is managed currently in multiple different places and by various different people. And sometimes is not updated as quickly as we need it to be updated," says Registered Dietician and Director of Quality at Wicked Kitchen, Jess Kolko. Not to mention all the many locations that data must be kept current.
To streamline the process and to define a single source of the truth for all product data, Wicked selected Centric PLM to serve as their digital product development hub. The hundreds of documents associated with each of their suppliers, and all the files tied to every product, are housed in Centric, making product launches easy as pie.
Read the details of how this fast-growing food company has set themselves up for success from the outset.
Join the webinar: Cooking Up Innovation with PLM: In Conversation with Wicked Kitchen to discover Wicked Kitchen's journey to becoming a highly successful, fast-growing brand that's taken the UK market by storm with Tesco and expanding internationally.
Wicked Kitchen (http://www.wickedkitchen.com/us)
We're Derek and Chad Sarno—brothers, plant-based chefs and the creators of Wicked Kitchen. Wicked Kitchen is a mission-led leading plant-based food company that creates restaurant-quality foods emphasizing flavor & texture that make it easy and interesting to adopt more plants in our diet.
We cut through crowded and stale grocery shelves like a hot knife through tofu with one goal: to bring plants mainstream! We're driven by innovation and high culinary standards, crafting pioneering and 'first to market' foods with an emphasis on OMG this is delicious.
Whether you're vegan or not, our exclusive 'wicked' food range unleashes the mighty flavor of plants like never before. There is no downside to eating and cooking more plants! The more you do it the better and easier it gets. It's always been about working towards doing good and being of benefit for the planet, people and animals!
Media Contact
Aurore Evee, Centric Software, +16479155377, aurore.evee@centricsoftware.com
SOURCE Centric Software