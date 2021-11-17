AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wickfire LLC, which helps guide consumers through hundreds of millions of dollars of e-commerce product and services decision-making, has been named a runner-up for Microsoft's Rising Star of the Year award.
Wickfire was recognized as a select partner that demonstrated the most accelerated focus with Microsoft Advertising.
"We had many outstanding submissions from across the region, making the competition tougher than ever before as our partners showcased the truly remarkable work they've done over the last year. The award winners were selected based on their achievements and excellence in each category," Microsoft said in a statement.
Each nominee partnered with Microsoft Advertising, whether through optimizing its available data technology, promoting brand awareness or another form of advocacy. Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards are designed to highlight the partners that "go above and beyond to ensure their clients are showing up in all the right places, in the most impactful ways."
Wickfire earned the award by promoting viewership on its review sites and increasing traffic to retailer sites. To meet its goals, the company looked to combine its proprietary platform with the features of Microsoft Advertiser, such as the Microsoft Advertiser API, search syndication, enhanced sitelink extensions and more.
By doing this, Wickfire's comparison site, BuyersGuide.org, saw a 300 percent increase in consumer traffic within the year, hitting and exceeding growth expectations. As BuyersGuide.org succeeded, the e-commerce businesses it partnered with also succeeded. This growth created incremental intent-driven traffic, meaning that consumers who were intending to buy a product were landing on merchant and retail pages showcasing products that were right for their needs. The data provided by Microsoft Advertising helped streamline and propel this, contributing valuable information that put BuyersGuide.org and its retailers in front of consumers who are intending to buy.
Because of the notable traction that BuyersGuide.org has seen within the last year, Microsoft also showcased Wickfire as a case study that exemplifies the successes of a Microsoft Advertising partnership. Microsoft Advertising describes Wickfire as "a leading digital marketing company focused on search marketing," one that "supports retailers, helping them get their products and services in front of consumers with special offers."
The collaboration of Wickfire's proprietary platform and the features of Microsoft Advertising led Wickfire to immense growth in 2020, and the company continues to see optimal growth in 2021. True to the mission of this year's Microsoft Advertising Partner awards, this strong partnership has allowed advertisers, retailers and consumers to truly move forward thanks to optimized digital advertising.
"Wickfire is thrilled to receive this incredible recognition from Microsoft. Our partnership with Microsoft Ads has been transformative to our business as a whole and fueled so much growth in 2021 and beyond. Microsoft's incredible team, excellent advertising products and technical superiority has made this partnership a pleasure on our end and we look forward to growing even more in Q4 and beyond," said Wickfire COO Katy Hall.
Wickfire's online advertising channels generate more than $250 million in annual sales for clients. Wickfire's comparison site, BuyersGuide.org, helps consumers make smarter purchasing decisions by highlighting helpful, data-driven information that allows users to pick out great products that meet their specific needs. Wickfire's online coupon site, TheCoupon.Co, helps consumers find the best deals on anything they're purchasing online.
Visit the Wickfire website at wickfire.com to learn how it leverages superior technology and data-driven decision-making expertise.
About Wickfire
Wickfire helps brands manage their paid search presence on a pay-for-performance basis, and has referred over $500 million in sales since launching in 2011. Wickfire is a Google Premier Partner, Bing Select Partner, CJ Performer and Rakuten Platinum Publisher, and was shortlisted by the International Performance Marketing Awards in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Media Contact
Chet Hall, Wickfire LLC, +1 5129611233, contact@wickfire.com
SOURCE Wickfire LLC