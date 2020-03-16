NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wickr Inc. announced today that Wickr Pro, the end-to-end encrypted enterprise collaboration platform, is now available at no cost for organizations and groups who want to create and manage secure networks for up to 30 users. Wickr Pro is a fast and easy way to ensure the security of remote collaboration in light of mandatory work from home requirements. Wickr Pro is known for its strong end-to-end encryption of communications and the ability to securely operate on Zero Trust Networks (ZTN).
The key features from Wickr Pro that will be available to customers includes:
- Secure direct messaging and group conversations
- Secure Rooms for projects and teams
- Secure file sharing and file storage
- Secure voice and video calling with screen sharing
- Secure connectivity with millions Wickr users worldwide
- Administrative controls and integrations - i.e. SSO, 2FA, etc.
"As the President announces a state of emergency, the severity of this situation is now at its peak. Asking our federal agencies to continue operations virtually will put immeasurable stress on an already inherently on-premise system," said Joel Wallenstrom, CEO of Wickr. "Wickr Pro is already being used by a number of federal agencies. We have multiple ATOs and large scale FedRAMP approved deployments with military entities and private organizations who need to maintain a strict level of security for all communications and data. Expanding the Free Wickr Pro offering will allow organizations who are having to quickly get remote operations up and functional to do so in the most secure way possible."
The government is now mandating both public and private organizations to work from home due to the public health risk. While getting up and running has been everyone's number one priority, compliance with security best practices and regulations is becoming a daunting challenge. In many cases organizations and end users do not know how to comply with security requirements when working remotely. Furthermore, standard collaboration and communication tools simply use TLS or other standards that do not meet modern security requirements and regulations.
Wickr Pro was built to provide enterprise customers the same security found in consumer apps with enterprise controls for large scale deployments. Suddenly, the workforce is moving to products that claim to be encrypted, but browser based solutions and apps that provide encryption known as TLS fall well short of most modern security policies and procedures. Wickr Pro customers are groups, agencies and companies who have real data security obligations and cannot use products with weak encryption.
To help, Wickr has increased the size of Free Wickr Pro networks to 30 to provide easy access to the average classrooms, collaborative projects and executive teams. Wickr will also support larger organization wide deployments to ensure critical work is being protected no matter the size of the organization. Further, .mil, .edu and .gov organizations will have opportunity to go far beyond 30. With a limited list of approved vendors that meet stringent security requirements, organizations across industries must prepare for the inevitable spike in opportunistic adversaries and widening attack vectors within these insecure platforms.
Employers and employees from any organization now have fast, free and easy access to Wickr Pro - the only true secure collaboration platform that offers end users strong end-to-end encryption and enterprise administrators the ability to deploy at scale in regulated industries. Free access to a secure tool like Wickr Pro protects sensitive workflows such as mergers and acquisitions, financial data, tabletop exercises, IP address, executive communications, important quarterly transactions, and critical partner discussions.
To get started, download Wickr Pro for free here.
About Wickr:
Wickr's mission is to secure the world's most critical communications. Wickr provides the highest standard of encryption trusted by millions worldwide. In the workplace and out in the field, Wickr enables end users to communicate securely and protect their privacy while providing IT organizations the administrative controls needed to deploy at scale and provides flexible options and controls for information governance and compliance for regulated industries. To learn more, visit www.wickr.com.
Media Contact:
Danielle Ostrovsky
Hi-Touch PR
410-302-9459
Ostrovsky@Hi-TouchPR.com