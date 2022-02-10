COOKEVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) has created a pilot internship program for students that includes employer partners Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute, Optum, and SentinelOne.
WiCyS is bridging the gap between its student members' internship needs and opportunities from their employer partners. This will bring students into the pipeline of engaged employers looking to hire potential interns from WiCyS membership.
"This program started from a WiCyS student chapter president expressing her frustration in the internship application process," states Lynn Dohm, WiCyS executive director. "As a nonprofit organization designed to bridge the gap, we listened, we consulted our Mission Support Team (Tier 1 strategic partners), and built a program to fill this void. Now our student members have a clear pathway to rise as potential candidates for our employer partner internships. It's a win/win for all involved and we are beyond thrilled to have the support of our employer partners to get this program launched!"
The WiCyS Internship Program was introduced to the community to reduce the frustration of application burnout while giving students access to CyberGEN.IQ assessments to uncover their innate cyber aptitude. The assessment helps streamline students into the cybersecurity domain that showcases their hightest aptitude. Those students not selected for internships are still walking away with a positive path forward.
Students should complete an application, take the CyberGEN.IQ assessment and register to attend a CyberGEN.IQ assessment webinar on March 1 (registration information sent after applying).
Applications are being accepted through Feb. 19. For more information or to apply, visit http://www.wicys.org/initiatives/wicys-student-intern-pilot-program/.
About WiCyS:
Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is the premier nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to bringing together women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj from Tennessee Tech University through a National Science Foundation grant in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities and resources for its members and collaboration benefits for its sponsors and partners. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Amazon Web Services, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Intel, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Abbvie, Fortinet, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Linkedin, Navy Federal Credit Union, Nike, Starbucks, Wayfair, Workday. Tier 3: Haystack Solutions, HERE Technologies, Home Depot, MITRE, Palo Alto Networks, Smoothstack. To partner, visit https://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.
