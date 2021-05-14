CORK, Ireland, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thanks to the high quality and performance of Firecomms products, Imperix is able to reinforce its leading position on the market of prototyping solutions for wide bandgap power converters.
Imperix has grown a multi-disciplinary product portfolio on inverter modules and high-performance controllers. Such modularity brings many challenges at managing the galvanic isolation throughout the setup while complying with the various sources of EMI-induced perturbations.
Firecomms' long-term cooperation with Imperix fostered the implementation of the high-speed version Redlink® transceivers within Imperix's new Silicon-carbide power modules range. The high-speed, low Pulse Width Distortion (PWD), robust EMI performance, and low propagation delay skew of the 50 MBd RedLink® transceivers provide simple, reliable, and galvanically isolated transmission of switching and fault signals while maintaining the time resolution provided by the Imperix B-Box RCP power electronics controller.
Thanks to the simplicity and modularity provided by Imperix products supported by Firecomms technologies, the development of Silicon-carbide power inverters and drives is within reach of every electrical engineer.
"We're glad to see that our industry-proven optical communication technologies thanks to Imperix products, can accommodate and accelerate the R&D of modern converters", says Michael O'Gorman, Head of Product Development at Firecomms.
Simon Delalay, Managing Director at Imperix adds, "Thanks to Firecomms products, our customers are definitely able to develop wide-bandgap inverters as they would play with LEGO blocks".
About Firecomms
Firecomms, a global leader in the provision of industrial fiber optic solutions and optical transceivers, efficiently combines state-of-the-art compound and silicon semiconductor technologies with innovative small-scale integration for rugged communications over short links and across high-voltage isolation barriers as well as in networking links utilizing the unique benefits of Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) and related optical fiber products. The RedLink® series consists of a range of DC to 1, 5, 10 and 50 MBd transceivers in industry-standard interconnect systems (horizontal, vertical and 30° tilted) while the company's innovative OptoLock® plugless transceivers and industry-standard LC transceivers support both the DC-50 MBd designs as well as 125-250 Mbps applications.
Firecomms is jointly headquartered in Cork, Ireland and Tongxiang, China and is supported by a global footprint of distribution and logistics teams with facilities in the USA, Europe, Shanghai and Southeast Asia. In Ireland, R&D is driven by an experienced team of Ph.D. researchers and engineers, while world-class manufacturing is based in China.
About Imperix
Imperix develops high-end control equipment and prototyping hardware for power electronics, drives, smart grids, and related topics. Its products are designed to enable cutting-edge innovation in corporate and academic environments. They are especially valued for their ability to accelerate the implementation of laboratory-scale power converters and facilitate the derivation of high-quality experimental results. The company also offers various levels of integration services, intended to assist its customers in their prototyping activities. As such, its offering ranges from the delivery of plug-and-play hardware and software to that of fully customized systems involving specialized control software algorithms.
Imperix ltd. is established in Sion, Switzerland. Its name is derived from the Latin verb imperare, which stands for controlling – or ruling – and refers to the company's core business: the control of power electronic systems. It is a spin-off of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL).
