SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NasdaqGS: WIFI) ("Boingo" or the "Company") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to an affiliate of Digital Colony Management, LLC.  

On March 1, 2021, Boingo announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with Digital Colony. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $14 per share in cash 

The investigation concerns whether the Boingo board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Boingo shares of common stock. Nationally recognized Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given one Wall Street analyst had a $24.00 price target on the stock.

