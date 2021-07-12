SEOUL, South Korea, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WIHEIM, makers of the SEALVAC cordless vacuum sealer have announced that their Kickstarter campaign for SEALVAC has raised more than 150% of the company's initial funding goal in less than 10 hours. At its current funding pace, the SEALVAC campaign is expected to become the most crowdfunded food vacuum sealer on Kickstarter. Some of the main product features of the SEALVAC include but are not limited to:
Cordless:
- Although the SEALVAC is cordless, the power of the vacuum motor surpasses the industry average and rivals that of industrial vacuum sealers with a 450 mmHG motor. This level of power is achieved through the two Samsung SDI 19870 battery cells.
UV-C Sanitizing Lights:
- Three UV-C lights are located under the lid of the SEALVAC. These lights sanitize the opening section of the sealings bags which are common points of contamination. By sterilizing this area, bacteria that aids in oxidizing and accelerating spoilage are killed to make a drastic increase in food shelf-life.
Universal Compatibility:
- Other name brand sealing bags and even foods that come in pre-packaged bags can be used with the SEALVAC. This gives the user exibility in choosing how to seal and preserve food.
WIHEIM has launched the SEALVAC via a Kickstarter campaign and is scheduled to end on July 28th, 2021 at 9:00 pm PST. The first 100 backers of the Kickstarter campaign will be able to receive a SEALVAC in exchange for a $109 pledge. The next 100 backers can pledge $114 for a SEALVAC. All other backers will have to pledge a minimum of $119 to receive a SEALVAC. Double pack, group pack, and business pack options are available as well.
