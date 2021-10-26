HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WildBrain Ltd. (or the "Company") (TSX: WILD), a global leader in kids and family entertainment, will report its Fiscal 2022 Q1 results after market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 and hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday, November 10, 2021 to discuss the results.
To listen, please call +1 (800) 430-8332 or +1 (647) 792-1241 internationally, and reference conference ID 9959611. Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call. Replay will be available after the call on +1 (888) 203-1112 or +1 (647) 436-0148, under passcode 9959611, until November 17, 2021.
The audio and transcript will also be archived on WildBrain's website beginning approximately two days following the event.
Investor Day Video
WildBrain also invites investors to view the video recording of its recent investor day, which is now available on its corporate website: https://investors.wildbrain.com/investor-events?cat=6.
In the video, WildBrain's CEO Eric Ellenbogen, and other members of the executive team, discuss the evolving global landscape and opportunity in kids' content and present a detailed look into WildBrain's 360° approach to monetizing its large portfolio of known brands and IP.
For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations: Nancy Chan-Palmateer - Director, Investor Relations, WildBrain
nancy.chanpalmateer@wildbrain.com
+1 416-977-7358
Media: Shaun Smith - Director, Corporate & Trade Communications, WildBrain
+1 416-977-7230
About WildBrain
At WildBrain we inspire imaginations to run wild, engaging kids and families everywhere with great content across all media. With approximately 13,000 half-hours of filmed entertainment in our library – one of the world's most extensive – we are home to such brands as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba! Caillou, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test and Degrassi. At our 75,000-square-foot state-of-the-art animation studio in Vancouver, BC, we produce such fan-favourite series as The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space, Chip & Potato, Carmen Sandiego, Go, Dog. Go! and more. Our shows are enjoyed worldwide in more than 150 countries on over 500 streaming platforms and telecasters, and our AVOD business – WildBrain Spark – offers one of the largest networks of kids' channels on YouTube, garnering billions of views per month from over 245 million subscribers. Through our leading agency, WildBrain CPLG, we also license consumer products and location-based entertainment in every major territory for our own properties as well as for our clients and content partners. Our television group owns and operates four family entertainment channels that are among the most viewed in Canada. WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at WildBrain.com.
