Wilderness Labs announced that Thomas Dohmke, CEO of GitHub, has accepted an appointment to Chair of the Board of Wilderness Labs bringing over 30 years of leadership and expertise in growing high scale developer services.
PORTLAND, Ore., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wilderness Labs announces the appointment of Thomas Dohmke as Chair of the Board of Wilderness Labs. Dohmke is the CEO of GitHub, the largest developer community on the planet. Having been a developer for over 30 years, Thomas brings extensive experience in building developer services that are used by millions of developers world-wide. Prior to his role as CEO of GitHub, Dohmke held various roles at Microsoft, including heading up the Microsoft One Engineering System organization, leading M&A deals including Semmle, npm, and GitHub, as well as being responsible for the product management of Visual Studio App Center. Previous to Microsoft, Dohmke cofounded and served as CEO of Hockey App, a service which enabled distributed mobile app testing and was acquired by Microsoft in late 2014.
"Thomas has been an important ally and investor, coming in early in our lifecycle and providing a sounding board for our own developer services strategy. And certainly he brings a lot of solid guidance as CEO of the single most important developer services platform in the world," remarked Bryan Costanich, cofounder and CEO of Wilderness Labs. "This is a fantastic way to strengthen our board and set it up for long-term success, so I'm thrilled to bring him on."
Dohmke is also excited about joining the board, "Wilderness Labs is building the future of secure, production-IoT, and they're bringing it to .NET, one of the largest and most important developer ecosystems there is. Now I want to help them navigate the next phase of their journey as they begin to scale to meet developer demand and customer load."
Wilderness Labs was founded in 2016 and its modern, .NET-based, IoT platform, Meadow, was under stealth until 2018 when they ran a successful Kickstarter campaign, which was fully funded within the first few hours. They've since delivered a succession of beta releases as they prepare for their production v1.0 launch planned for summer 2021. Even while still in beta, Meadow has won a number of strategic customers for whom the combination of security and productivity of Meadow are key attributes, including SAIC, who has been building Meadow into their Internet of Battlefield Things (IoBT) platform.
Founded in 2016, by former Xamarin executives and engineers, with a mission to make hardware development as fast and easy as web or mobile, Wilderness Labs is the creator of Meadow; Secure, Production-IoT for Every Developer. Meadow enables mainstream developers to create sophisticated embedded-IoT solutions in a fraction of the time and cost as traditional approaches, and provides organizations with the ability to securely manage those devices in the field at scale with Meadow.Cloud. For more information see http://www.wildernesslabs.co, for inquiries, please contact press@wildernesslabs.co
Media Contact
Bryan Costanich, Wilderness Labs, 1 2068516990, press@wildernesslabs.co
SOURCE Wilderness Labs