KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Global TapRooT Summit is an international event with world-renowned speakers and multiple tracks that share performance improvement success stories and root cause analysis best practices across industries and professions.
In 2021, due to COVID-19, Summit participants can attend in-person or virtually.
Register teams today to begin planning for networking and benchmarking with people from industry-leading companies and performance-improvement experts from around the world.
Or call the System Improvements office (865-539-2139) for help in registering teams and individuals for the Summit.
For in-person Summit attendees, the 2021 Global TapRooT® Summit is a golden opportunity: Attend the Summit in-person at the Knoxville Convention Center while being able to access the virtual Summit. In-person Summit participants will meet professionals, experts, instructors, fellow participants, and Keynote Speakers face-to-face. In-person attendees will have access to the entire recorded virtual Summit when the Summit concludes, including all sessions.
On the other hand, what if companies or countries won't permit travel? Simply register and attend virtually! Join our virtual platform for an interactive experience. View all the sessions and keynote speakers. Ask questions and hang out with the speakers and attendees. Participate in all the sessions from anyplace in the world.
The Global TapRooT® Summit is all about the participants—from the Summit brochure to Pre-Summit courses to keynote speakers to the Summit schedule
