BEUNOS AIRES, Argentina and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WillDom, a rightsourcing leader in connecting growing organizations with top tech talent, today announced that its global talent pool of top software developers, engineers, and technologists grew by 76.3 percent in 2020. The continual growth of its ecosystem will further its mission of providing clients with the best-in-class technologists to handle their most forward-looking, digital transformation efforts.
"We're thrilled to see how our company has grown within the last year, and look forward to building on our efforts in attracting the best talent throughout 2021," stated Martin Suarez-Viacava, co-founder and growth director at WillDom. "The growth of our talent pool is a testament to how we engage with our technologists by forming relationships and setting them up for success with clients based on their skill set. "
WillDom supports more than 90 core and emerging technology platforms and, in 2020, bolstered its capabilities in core technologies such as:
- JavaScript
- Java
- .NET
- Python
"WillDom's DNA lends itself to remote work and services for clients, and that has become tremendously important given the events of the last year," stated Mauricio Portillo, head of talent at WillDom. "As technology becomes even more of a driving force for organizations looking to expand its offerings and separate themselves from their competition, we're proud to be relied upon to offer the best tech talent for whatever needs our clients have."
In late 2020, WillDom announced it reimagined its web presence to provide further information on its values, core services, and a more modern, relationship-based process for creating a symbiotic relationship between technologists and clients. Read the press release here.
WillDom gathered this data from its proprietary, end-to-end WAVE platform, which seamlessly integrates talent acquisition, onboarding, client project management, and much more, all in one place.
Learn more by visiting WillDom.com, or email us at hey@willdom.com to get started today.
About WillDom:
WillDom is a rightsourcing leader in connecting growing companies with top tech talent to support their innovative, digital transformation efforts. Through its proprietary end-to-end WAVE platform, WillDom utilizes its vast network of more than 2,500 best-in-class software developers, engineers, and technologists to provide organizations with software development that brings big ideas to life. If you need a partner for your digital journey or are looking to hire a full team, visit WillDom.com, read our blog at connect.willdom.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or email us at hey@willdom.com today to access the power of the WillDom Ecosystem.
