SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YuJa Inc. is pleased to announce a site-wide YuJa Enterprise Video Platform licensing agreement with William Paterson University, aimed to further the learning experience beyond the traditional classroom environment. As a public, four-year university located in Wayne, New Jersey, William Paterson University is home to over 10,000 students and was ranked as having one of the largest number of graduates of any institution of higher learning in New Jersey. Procurement of the Video Platform provides globally available video streaming, an in-browser capture and annotation application, and an artificial-intelligence-powered captioning service.
The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform incorporates dedicated features to support a more active learning experience within a flipped classroom environment. As students attend online lectures, they can ask questions and utilize the social and mobile learning tools to flag areas of concerns. Anytime before or after class, the Video Platform also allows students to review lecture materials and collaborate using the social learning platform.
"Instructors and students alike want interactive video learning that provide the same benefits and opportunities offered in a traditional classroom setting," said Dr. Ajit Singh, Chief Executive Officer at YuJa Inc. "We are proud to partner with an institution like William Paterson University that recognizes this demand and is committed to delivering students and faculty with the solutions required to make this experience a reality."
About YuJa
YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Our portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in Toronto.
About William Paterson University
At William Paterson University, our greatest strength is helping you find yours. As a leading public University with more than 10,000 students, William Paterson offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs through its five academic colleges: Arts and Communication, Cotsakos College of Business, Education, Humanities and Social Sciences, and Science and Health. Its 370-acre wooded campus is located in suburban Wayne, New Jersey, just 20 miles from New York City, adjacent to 1,200 acres of wetlands and woodlands, and only three miles from the historic Paterson Great Falls.