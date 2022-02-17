STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty, the premier real estate firm serving Connecticut, Westchester County, N.Y., and the Berkshires, Mass., today announced that the company has launched an exclusive social media advertising platform that will automatically promote properties across Facebook and Instagram, using AI-powered targeting based on behavioral data. The company is the only residential real estate firm within the markets it serves to offer the program, branded Bolt Social and developed by Swedish firm Adfenix.
The platform works by automatically creating a social media advertisement for every new company listing over a minimum price threshold as soon as the listing is active on the market. The ad is then served to users across Facebook and Instagram, with AI technology targeting the most qualified and interested potential purchasers according to behavioral data. The company is covering the costs of the ads for its agents.
Based on metrics from early piloting, the ads are anticipated to drive twice as many clicks to each property's online detail page as the nearest competing social advertising platform, with a click-through rate three times higher. Sales professionals can provide their clients with detailed report summaries offering live access to analytics.
Prior to an ad launching, agents have a window to customize the auto-created templates if they wish. They may also opt out if they so choose.
"We are thrilled to deliver our agents this one-of-a-kind marketing technology exclusive to our brokerages," said Ashley Breunich, Vice President of Marketing for William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty. "The Bolt Social platform will make social advertising easy and effective for our agents in positioning their listings in front of the right buyers, while generating significant website traffic and leads. At the same time, sellers will love it for the extensive, well-targeted exposure their properties will receive."
The company will also utilize the platform to run regional branding ads as well as advertisements highlighting recently sold listings to drive further local awareness. Beginning in the second quarter, a host of additional enhanced advertising options will be made available to agents who wish to further promote their listings at their own expense.
"We are very excited to partner with Adfenix and look forward to the impressive capabilities and flexibility that the Bolt Social platform will bring," said Vincent Socci, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer for William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty. "This new partnership demonstrates our commitment to equipping our agents with the most cutting-edge solutions, empowering them to consistently offer an extraordinary level of service to our clientele."
Founded in 1949, William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $6.8 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 27 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Westchester County, New York. William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 37th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.com.
Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,000 offices throughout 75 countries and territories on six continents.
