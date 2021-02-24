STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty today announced a significant revamp to its Agent Connect portal, an internal intranet that serves as the backbone of the brokerage's technology, connecting agents to all company business tools and resources. The company also announced the launch of a new proprietary software application that operates as a search engine delivering relevant content in response to agent queries, branded Ask Athena.
Personalization is just one of many new capabilities the redesigned Agent Connect offers the more than 1,100 agents in 26 brokerage offices. The sortable app launchpad connects agents to all business and marketing tools and enables them to quickly access those features most important to them. Other changes to the portal include a new contact management system that syncs with each agent's contacts across email, phone and the firm's CRM partner, Cloze; a reporting system that tracks clients' engagement with agent marketing reports and the company website; improved editor capabilities that make creating custom market reports quick and easy; and a one-click series of buttons that allows agents instant access to all William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty apps and bookmarked sites.
Ask Athena, named for the goddess of knowledge and wisdom, is an on-demand digital databank of knowledge and resources that was collectively engineered by the company's training, marketing and technology teams. This newest addition to the agents' arsenal of software utility tools was devised and built to meet their expanding needs for courses, tutorials, how-tos, tips, updates and much more. Search requests are made using common keywords or phrases, and the Ask Athena results are organized in categories by relevance or type of content. Agents can connect to Ask Athena directly from desktop or mobile, giving them access to answers to their questions from practically anywhere at any time.
"As our world evolves at a faster rate than ever before, our mission is to not only equip our agents with the best technology in the business, but also to make sure the tech products speak to one another and create a powerful, seamless experience," said Vincent Socci, Chief Operating Officer with William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty. "Agent Connect and Ask Athena are the central hub that connects our entire company. Agents may access everything they need to run their business no matter where they are. These are the kinds of extraordinary services our agents and clients have come to expect from our firm."
