Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders
NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- William Sims, Founder and CEO at The Freedom Unit, a leading online Cybersecurity and Professional Development skills training program for high school, college students, and mid-career professionals, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
William Sims was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome William Sims into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, William has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. William will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, William will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"I'm excited to be apart of such a prestigious group of business executives and leaders within the Forbes council community. I plan on leveraging the community to raise more awareness around the importance of cybersecurity awareness and education with the hopes of having a greater impact on our youth and the next generation of tech leaders. Secure Your Future in Cyberspace"
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
The Freedom Unit is a leading online Cybersecurity and Professional Development skills training program for high school, college students, and mid-career professionals who are interested in pursuing a career in cyberspace. The Freedom Unit partners with both public and private high schools as well as workforce development centers seeking training providers who offer advanced technical training programs. If you're interested in partnering with The Freedom Unit, feel free to reach out to them directly at team@thefreedomunit.com or visit their website https://thefreedomunit.com.
Media Contact
William Sims, The Freedom Unit, +1 (917) 997-6514, team@thefreedomunit.com
SOURCE The Freedom Unit