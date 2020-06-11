LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Data Management, Southern California's leader in Records Management, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce's BIZCON SoCal, the region's premier small business conference.
The sponsorship by Williams Data Management is a result of its commitment to serving businesses in Southern California and identifying the Los Angeles Area Chamber's BIZCON SoCal as an opportunity to uphold that commitment as businesses deal with a rapidly changing climate.
"As a sponsor for BIZCON SoCal, we truly believe small businesses will gain valuable insight into how to position themselves for success in the future," said Douglas Williams, President and CEO of Williams Data Management. "With many threats and risks facing businesses today, the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce's vision to educate and help owners strategize for the future aligns perfectly with Williams Data Management's core values."
BIZCON SoCal takes place on June 24th & 25th, 2020 as a virtual conference featuring tools and resources for small businesses to #Rise&Thrive during a pandemic environment. Highlights include powerful keynotes, informative breakout sessions, networking opportunities and an exposition area that will offer strategies and tips to empower innovation and job creation.
"We expect a great virtual turnout for BIZCON SoCal," said Williams. "We are extremely grateful for this opportunity and we encourage as many businesses to get involved as possible. The information and tools provided will only lead to the betterment of the region's business community, allowing it to thrive for years to come."
For more information on BIZCON SoCal visit the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce's website at http://www.lachamber.com/.
About Williams Data Management
Williams Data Management specializes in Data Lifecycle Management. Operating in the Records and Information Management industry, it has been serving businesses throughout Southern California since 1922. The company is committed to records management and offers full-service solutions, including physical and digital records storage, document scanning and indexing, certified document and hard drive shredding, data protection, business continuity planning, and information governance programs. Williams holds numerous certifications for data compliance and destruction including SSAE16, NAID "AAA" Certification, and is a member of PRISM. For more information, visit https://www.williamsdatamanagement.com/ or call 888-478-FILE.
