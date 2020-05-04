HOUSTON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Willis Electrical Sales of Texas ("WEST" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it was awarded the globally recognized ISO 9001:2015 certification as of April 8, 2020. A comprehensive registration audit required to achieve the ISO certification was conducted by independent registrar DAS Certification, one of the world's leading certification bodies.
Angie Willis – President of WEST commented "We are very proud and excited to mark this milestone event for our Company which represents a great achievement for our team of dedicated professionals. This certification will help to differentiate us from our peers and is a testament to WEST's commitment to quality throughout our manufacturing process. WEST is a veteran-owned business, as such, we believe this certification is essential to delivering innovative, high quality, customer-focused solutions to our clients."
WEST began preparing for certification in November of 2019 by evaluating its existing procedures and aligning them with the ISO requirements. The ISO audit by DAS Certification began later in March of 2020. During that time, their team conducted an extensive series of compliance tests culminating in the successful completion of the rigorous audit and subsequent awarding of the certification in April of this year.
DAS Certification is accredited by UKAS Accreditation, the national accreditation body of the United Kingdom, one of the most widely accepted accreditation marks in the world. (www.dascertificationusa.com)
Established in 1998, WEST is a woman-owned* leading manufacturer of UL certified industrial control panels, specializing in equipment for harsh and hazardous locations. The Company provides UL listed and ATEX approved enclosures and industrial control panels, and is a distributor of quality electrical equipment for the industrial supplier, OEM and end-user. WEST's customers include CenterPoint Energy, Schlumberger and Thermon Inc. and is certified by UL to manufacture industrial control panels per UL standards 508A, 698A, and NNNY. (*Certified as a HUB - Historically Underutilized Business by the State of Texas)
For more information, contact:
Angie Willis at angie.willis@williselectricalsales.com
Sean Willis at sean.willis@williselectricalsales.com
Willis Electrical Sales of Texas (WEST)
6616 Gant Road
Houston, Texas 77066
(281) 469-1268
www.williselectricalsales.com