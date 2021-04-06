CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WillowTree®️, a digital product consultancy creating full stack mobile, web and other digital products for the world's leading brands, is thrilled to announce that Marcus East has joined its Board of Directors.
Marcus has held senior digital leadership positions for a number of major brands, including Omnicom, Comic Relief, Apple, Marks and Spencer, National Geographic, and Google. He is a Fellow of the British Computer Society and an Expert in Residence for the University of Oxford Foundry.
In his current role as T-Mobile's Chief Digital Officer, Marcus works closely with company leadership to define, design, build and deliver compelling experiences that focus on purchase and service simplicity for T-Mobile's customers and employees. This involves leading a cross-functional team of researchers, designers, digital marketing specialists, engineers and data science experts to create products that both surprise and delight.
A native of London, Marcus now lives in Seattle with his wife.
"We saw firsthand what an incredible digital leader Marcus was when we had the opportunity to partner with him and his team during his tenure as CTO of National Geographic," said Tobias Dengel, WillowTree's CEO. "Having a former client on the board is invaluable. There's no substitute for having the client's perspective in the room."
"My experience as a WillowTree client was amazing and different from every other consultant or agency I had worked with. If it wasn't amazing, I wouldn't be joining the Board of Directors," said East. "At National Geographic, WillowTree felt like a true extension of our team, and I look forward to helping them bring that same level of partnership and service excellence to other leading brands around the globe."
