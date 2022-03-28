easyMarkets was founded on the idea of democratizing trading. The easyMarkets online trading platform provides innovating - valuable trading tools and conditions such as free guaranteed stop loss, insideViewer, Freeze Rate – and dealCancellation*.
LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --easyMarkets is once again giving their clients an outstanding VIP experience to celebrate the end of the La Liga 21/22 season and our second year as Real Madrid C.F.'s Official Online Trading Partner!
The latest edition of our Trade Like a Champion Trading Competition features three tiers of prizes with a total of five winners:
VIP Prize Package
(One winner)
$10,000 Cash Prize!
OR
Travel Package:
- Round Trip from Winner's Location to Madrid for a Home Game against Real Betis
- 3 nights stay in a hotel & breakfast
- 2 VIP Tickets at Bernabéu Stadium
- Food & Drink during the Match
- 2 Tickets for Real Madrid C.F. Museum
- 2 Customized Real Madrid Jerseys
Premium Prize Package
(Two winners)
- 1 Real Madrid Viceroy Watch
- 1 Customized Real Madrid Jersey
Prime Prize Package
(Two winners)
- 1 Customized Real Madrid Jersey
- 1 Real Madrid Scarf
The competition will last 30 days, open only to new and existing clients excluding retail clients residing in the EU & Australia (due to regulation). Within this time period you must have completed a minimum of $6 million in turnover. The competition is open to new and existing clients on easyMarkets web, app and MT4.
