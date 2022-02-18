SINGAPORE and JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Win-Pro is a leading outsourcing IT support, IT consulting, and IT solution service provider company in Singapore.

Since 1993, we have been delivering the highest standards of IT services to organizations in three major cities (Singapore, and Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia), with a fourth (in Batam, Indonesia) under consideration. We serve IT Support for Small Medium Business in Singapore, inclusive of Multi National Corporation as well.

Win-Pro is a fast growing Outsourced IT Support Services Provider in Singapore that can proactively manage, monitor and maintain IT infrastructure. To keep the system fully operational, it is imperative to perform weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly system maintenance checklist for high availability and early detection of failure. As operational downtime is highly disruptive to any business workflow, therefore the IT Maintenance Services Singapore are crucial and important part of any business to perform in their optimum state.

Our IT consulting arm in Singapore translates business strategy into viable technology IT solutions. We can deploy, manage, and support your IT infrastructure, whether on your premises or on the Cloud.

Clutch is a B2B research, ratings and reviews site that identifies leading IT and marketing service providers and software. Clutch evaluates companies based on over a dozen quantitative and qualitative factors, including client reviews, company experience, client list, industry recognition, and market presence. Clutch helps companies manage their online reputation through 3rd party, verified reviews and increases their online visibility and traffic.

The main question that Clutch tackles is "How do you find a reliable and good IT Support Services Company with the qualities and experience to tackle your project?"

As the founders describe it themselves, 'Clutch was created to solve an important, two-sided problem. How do buyers of professional services and software find the best companies to meet a specific need? And conversely, how do leading services and software firms stand out from the sea of mediocre competitors?'

Research and looking for best software house is often time-consuming and expensive (not to mention the situation when we've trusted someone who doesn't deserve it). Clutch, thanks to its researches, does it all for the clients. Only thing clients have to do is to analyze the ranks.

WIn-Pro Singapore (HQ)

https://www.winpro.com.sg

Win-Pro Consultancy Pte Ltd

38 Jalan Pemimpin

#07-04, M38

Singapore 577178

+65 6100 8324 (TECH)

+65 6100 2100 (SALES)

WIn-Pro Malaysia

https://www.winpro.com.my

WinProMY Consultancy Sdn Bhd (Johor Bahru)

Unit 10-08, City Plaza, 21 Jalan Tebrau

80300 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

+60 7 336 0069

WinProMY Consultancy Sdn Bhd (Kuala Lumpur)

Unit A-8-8, Scott Garden, 289, Jalan Kelang Lama

58100 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

+60 7 298 9915

