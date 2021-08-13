SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windfall Data, Inc ("Windfall"), a company that helps organizations become more data-driven through contextual analytics and modern wealth intelligence, today announced that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit. A recognized technical audit for technology & service organizations, SOC 2 Type 2 requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures. This SOC 2 certification report, generally recognized as the gold standard for data security, validates Windfall's commitment to protecting both company and customer data by establishing safeguards that meet the America Institute of Certified Public Accountants' (AICPA) principles.
"Security and privacy have been important to Windfall from its inception and are part of our core company values," says CEO and Co-founder, Arup Banerjee. "By achieving our SOC 2 Type 2 certification, it demonstrates to our customers that we meet the security and compliance requirements of the most demanding enterprise IT departments."
Windfall uses advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze vast amounts of data to help its customers gain more context on their data and provide actionable insights. As this data is sensitive, the company put measures in place to protect critical data from being lost or stolen and developed detailed policies to safeguard customer data.
"We're pleased to have obtained our SOC 2 Type 2 audit report less than a year after getting our SOC 2 Type 1," says Cory Tucker, CTO and Co-founder of Windfall. "Our team continues to put security at the forefront of our research and development efforts, which enables our customers to trust us with their most sensitive data."
SOC 2 compliance is an accreditation developed by the AICPA. A third-party audit conducted by Boulay PLLP confirmed that Windfall has controls in place to ensure the security, availability, confidentiality, and processing integrity of its customer's data.
Founded in 2016, Windfall Data provides contextual analytics and modern wealth intelligence to data-driven organizations, putting customers' databases in a contextual framework so they can make critical strategic decisions. Powered by AI, Windfall's contextual analytics platform provides a 360-degree view of the database to accelerate workflows and drive better performance. More than 700 organizations use Windfall Data to identify and engage their most promising constituents. Windfall Data is based in San Francisco and backed by En Pointe, EPIQ Capital Group, Bullpen Capital, Bonfire Ventures, Cherubic Ventures and ValueStream Ventures. Visit http://www.windfalldata.com for more information.
